Pratt & Whitney Canada Appoints Duncan Aviation as Designated Overhaul Facility for Select PW300 and PW500 Business Aviation Engines

News provided by

RTX

18 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today that Duncan Aviation's facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, has been appointed a Designated Overhaul Facility for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of PW300 and PW500 turbofan engines that will become operational over the next two years. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Continue Reading
P&WC’s PW545E engine
P&WC’s PW545E engine

"As our fleet of engines increases, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that we have fully operational MRO capabilities in place when and where our customers need them," said Irene Makris, vice president for Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Duncan Aviation has extensive experience in the line maintenance and hot section inspection of both our PW300 and PW500 engines. Stepping into the official MRO role for these two engine families is the logical extension of our long-standing relationship with their team."

"Our company was founded in 1956 and over the years we have expanded our business to offer a full portfolio of services to the business aviation community," said Jeff Lake, president, Duncan Aviation. "Our Lincoln team is delighted to provide MRO services to Pratt & Whitney Canada engine customers flying PW300 and PW500 engine models."

Pratt & Whitney Canada has an extensive global service network with a comprehensive MRO portfolio for Pratt & Whitney Canada engines. The breadth and depth of the company's expertise and its flexible maintenance programs and solutions give P&WC capabilities and scale to serve customers around the clock virtually anywhere in the world. The P&WC global service network consists of company-owned maintenance and MRO shops, Designated Maintenance Facilities which provide line maintenance and mobile repair team services, Designated Overhaul Facilities which provide MRO services, and Approved Repair Facilities which maintain auxiliary power units. These facilities number more than 50 and are strategically located in 25 countries.

Full details and an interactive map of P&WC's global service network are available on the service network map.

Since the company's founding in 1928, Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have flown 1 billion hours. Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Contact: 
Pratt & Whitney
+1 (860) 565-9600
[email protected]

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX expanding distributed sensing capability to LTAMDS

RTX expanding distributed sensing capability to LTAMDS

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to expand the company's Advanced Distributed Radar (ADR)...

RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.