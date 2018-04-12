Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development

"We are honored to be recognized by the State of Georgia for our contribution to the economy, and our continued investment in our facilities here in Columbus," said Tom Bode, general manager, Columbus Engine Center.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal presented the award at the annual Governor's Award Luncheon held during the state's annual Manufacturers Appreciation Week.

Pratt & Whitney is investing more than $450 million to grow its Columbus, Georgia, facility and to create more than 500 new jobs as part of its ramp in production to meet the growing needs of its Geared Turbofan engine and F-135 production lines. It has collaborated with Georgia Quick Start to refurbish a Columbus Technical College facility in order to provide world-class advanced technical training designed specifically for Columbus Forge and the Columbus Engine Center. As the facilities have grown, so too have Pratt & Whitney's efforts to support the community, donating more than $500,000 annually to support activities like STEM labs for local schools as well as scholarship and internship programs.

