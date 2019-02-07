Pratt & Whitney Delivers GTF™ PW1900G Production Engines for Embraer E195-E2 Program

"We are excited to receive the GTF production engines for the initial serial production of the E195-E2, as we know firsthand the advantages that these engines provide to our customers and the environment," said Fernando Antonio Oliveira, Embraer's E2 Program Director.

Embraer's E190-E2 aircraft, which is also powered by the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engine, entered service in April 2018 with Widerøe, followed by Air Astana in December 2018.

"Delivering the first production engines for the E195-E2 is an important milestone for the program," said Graham Webb, vice president of Commercial Engine Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "We look forward to continuing to work together to support Embraer's second GTF-powered E2 aircraft model."

In addition to being selected as the exclusive propulsion system for the E2 commercial aircraft, Pratt & Whitney's APS2600E auxiliary power unit (APU) is the sole-sourced APU for the E2 family. The APS2600E APU gives airlines greater flexibility, by increasing the altitude ceiling for ETOPS and other operations, and providing a significant increase in electrical power delivery to meet the needs of today's airlines.

The E195-E2 aircraft has more than 24% reduction in fuel burn per seat than the previous-generation E195, with NOx emissions 50% below the ICAO CAEP/6 regulation and 19dB to 20dB of ICAO Chapter 4 cumulative noise margin.

