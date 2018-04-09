Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

"Pratt & Whitney's legacy of innovation, revolutionizing aviation and building dependable engines began with the Wasp in 1925 and continues today with the Geared Turbofan engines," said John Koza, a Pratt & Whitney flight safety investigator, who is also an airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanic. "For the second year in a row, we are proud to be part of a competition that recognizes and celebrates the skills of current and future aircraft maintenance technicians."

"It's great to have two teams representing Pratt & Whitney this year, and I'm looking forward to watching the competition," said Mary Anne Cannon, vice president, Commercial Programs, Pratt & Whitney and executive sponsor of the competition. "The Aerospace Maintenance Council has a strong focus on safety in the aerospace industry, and that is a core value at Pratt & Whitney."

Certified aircraft maintenance technicians from major airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul organizations and original equipment manufacturers -- as well as military personnel and students in FAA Part 147 schools, compete against each other on a series of maintenance skills.

In support of current and future aircraft maintainers, Pratt & Whitney will also award a grant of $50,000 to the Aerospace Maintenance Council, a nonprofit organization that promotes and supports the aerospace maintenance community and runs the AMC as its flagship event. Additionally, the winning student team will receive training scholarships to the Pratt & Whitney Customer Training Center in East Hartford, Connecticut.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

Pratt & Whitney

860-565-9600

Media@pw.utc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pratt--whitney-features-geared-turbofan-and-wasp-engines-as-sponsor-of-aerospace-maintenance-competition-300626330.html

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney

Related Links

http://www.pratt-whitney.com

