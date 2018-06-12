Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engine Reduces Fuel Burn by 40 Million Gallons

The GTF engine powers a current fleet of 165 aircraft across three aircraft platforms and 23 airline operators around the world. Total flight hours are more than 830,000 for the combined GTF-powered fleet of A320neo, C Series and E190-E2 aircraft.

"The GTF engine is helping our customers decrease operating costs by reducing fuel burn, while also reducing noise and NOx emissions," said Tom Pelland, senior vice president, Commercial Engines Programs, at Pratt & Whitney. "Our airline customers tell us they're pleased the engine is meeting fuel burn expectations right out of the gate. We're excited about continuing to provide them with game-changing, advanced technology engines that deliver annual recurring fuel savings."

As more GTF engines enter revenue service this year, the outlook for 2018 remains bright. The GTF engine program is continuing to attract new orders and is ramping up production deliveries, all while supporting a growing in-service fleet.

Since entering service in 2016, the Pratt & Whitney GFT engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce NOx emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard, and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

