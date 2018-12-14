Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engine Repair Supplier Network Continues to Expand
FAG Aerospace (Schaeffler), American Cladding Technologies, Tube Processing, MDS Coating Technologies and MB Aerospace to join the GTF engine repair network
Horiguchi Engineering Co., Ltd licensed to become supplier of PW1100G-JM engine stands
10:00 ET
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that it will further expand its global network of providers that maintain the GTF engine to include five additional repair suppliers that will support the PW1100G-JM engine.
FAG Aerospace (Schaeffler), American Cladding Technologies, Tube Processing, MDS Coating Technologies and MB Aerospace will join other GTF maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers located around the world that are part of the growing network.
Additionally, Horiguchi Engineering Co., Ltd will join Dedienne Aerospace as an engine stand supplier for PW1100G-JM engines, but will not be part of the GTF MRO network.
"The GTF engine continues to revolutionize the aviation industry. With exponential shop visit growth expected over the next few years, Pratt & Whitney is laser focused on establishing a supply base to support and deliver overall value to our GTF customers both now and into the future," said Heather Walton, senior director, Aftermarket Supply Chain at Pratt & Whitney. "We look forward to FAG Aerospace (Schaeffler), American Cladding Technologies, Tube Processing, MDS Coating Technologies, MB Aerospace and Horiguchi Engineering Co., Ltd helping us to deliver world class service to our customers."
In April, Pratt & Whitney announced five repair suppliers had joined the network - Turbine Controls, StandardAero, TWIN MRO, ACMT and Lewis & Saunders.
The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise™ service portfolio, which provides engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services to maximize engine performance and fleet availability. Visit http://www.EngineWise.com/contact for an interactive map of GTF MRO network providers and respective locations.
About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.
Pratt & Whitney
+1 (860) 565-9600
media@pw.utc.com
SOURCE Pratt & Whitney
Share this article