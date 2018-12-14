Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engine Repair Supplier Network Continues to Expand

Additionally, Horiguchi Engineering Co., Ltd will join Dedienne Aerospace as an engine stand supplier for PW1100G-JM engines, but will not be part of the GTF MRO network.

"The GTF engine continues to revolutionize the aviation industry. With exponential shop visit growth expected over the next few years, Pratt & Whitney is laser focused on establishing a supply base to support and deliver overall value to our GTF customers both now and into the future," said Heather Walton, senior director, Aftermarket Supply Chain at Pratt & Whitney. "We look forward to FAG Aerospace (Schaeffler), American Cladding Technologies, Tube Processing, MDS Coating Technologies, MB Aerospace and Horiguchi Engineering Co., Ltd helping us to deliver world class service to our customers."

In April, Pratt & Whitney announced five repair suppliers had joined the network - Turbine Controls, StandardAero, TWIN MRO, ACMT and Lewis & Saunders.

The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise™ service portfolio, which provides engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services to maximize engine performance and fleet availability. Visit http://www.EngineWise.com/contact for an interactive map of GTF MRO network providers and respective locations.

