Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power JetBlue's Airbus A321neo Entry into Service

"The A321neo's extended range, fuel efficiency, and industry-leading customer comfort represents the future of our fleet," said Ursula Hurley, vice president treasurer for JetBlue. "Pratt and Whitney engines have helped propel our growth over the years, and the A321neo's GTF engine will make it possible for JetBlue to operate new and longer routes. We're proud to continue in this very successful relationship."

JetBlue currently has on order 85 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, including 13 of Airbus' Long Range (LR) variant, and 13 Airbus A321XLRs. The airline has also ordered 70 firm GTF-powered A220 aircraft which are scheduled to begin delivery in 2020. JetBlue operates a fleet of 193 A320ceo family aircraft powered by the V2500® engine.

"Pratt and Whitney has collaborated with JetBlue since they began service in 2000 and is privileged to have been part of their growth over the past two decades," said Rick Deurloo, chief customer officer and senior vice president, Customers at Pratt & Whitney. "Today, a new journey begins for JetBlue with the entry into service of their GTF-powered A321neo, enabling more fuel efficient, sustainable operations and a runway of exciting opportunities into the future."

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent compared to the regulatory standard, and to reduce the noise footprint by 75 percent.

