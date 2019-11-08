Pratt & Whitney Secures EngineWise® Service Agreement with Vietnam Airlines

"Vietnam Airlines' objective is to have the highest level of safety, performance and reliability on our entire fleet which includes GTF-powered aircraft," said Dang Ngoc Hoa, Executive Vice President, Vietnam Airlines. "With Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise services solutions, we are able to optimize our fleet and better serve our customers."

"We are thrilled to provide Vietnam Airlines with state of the art service technologies for their GTF engines," said Rick Deurloo, chief customer officer and senior vice president, Customers at Pratt & Whitney. "We appreciate the close relationship we have developed with the airline and look forward to supporting their fleet for many years to come."

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent compared to the regulatory standard, and to reduce the noise footprint by 75 percent.

Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise service portfolio provides engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services to maximize engine performance and fleet availability. Visit http://www.EngineWise.com/contact for an interactive map of GTF MRO network providers and respective locations.

