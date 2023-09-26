Pratt & Whitney to Expand GTF MRO Capacity in Singapore

News provided by

RTX

26 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Asia Pacific -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced plans to increase the capacity of its Singapore engine center, Eagle Services Asia (ESA). The 48,000 square-foot expansion will accommodate a two-thirds increase from current facility capacity.

Continue Reading
Pratt & Whitney to Expand GTF MRO Capacity in Singapore
Pratt & Whitney to Expand GTF MRO Capacity in Singapore

"Pratt & Whitney is investing globally to support the GTF fleet. As part of the expansion, we will increase staffing and provide extensive staff training so that we are well equipped to meet the increased demand," said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Aftermarket Operations – Asia Pacific and Turkiye. "We are dedicated to maintaining our customers' trust as we work through the impacts of the GTF fleet management plan."

Eagle Services Asia inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine for overhaul in 2019. It is a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney and a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ MRO network that comprises of the industry's leading MRO companies.

Since 2019, the GTF MRO network has more than doubled in size, and there are currently 13 active GTF MRO engine centers worldwide with an additional six expected to be online by 2025. The network is part of Pratt & Whitney EngineWise® solutions, which provide engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value. Visit enginewise.com for more information.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Pratt & Whitney
+1 (860) 565-9600
[email protected]

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

Raytheon UK set to receive and integrate UK's first laser weapon system in October

RTX delivers first B-52 AESA radar to Boeing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.