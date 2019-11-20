Pratt & Whitney to Open New Facility Dedicated to Ceramic Matrix Composites

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a global leader in commercial and military jet engines and a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced it will open a new ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) research & development (R&D) facility in Carlsbad, California.

With the addition of this dedicated 60,000 square-foot R&D facility, Pratt & Whitney will add dozens of employees focused on the design, development and production of CMCs for aerospace applications. Compared to traditional materials in the hot section of a jet engine, CMCs are known to be lighter and have higher temperature capability, which can enable improved thermal efficiency for gas turbine engines. CMCs will enhance Pratt & Whitney's next-generation commercial and military engines to deliver benefits that include increased range, increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

"Pratt & Whitney views CMCs as an enabling technology," said Meggan Harris, senior director, CMCs, Pratt & Whitney. "This material will allow us to offer key capabilities for both our commercial and military customers, as their needs for ever-better fuel efficiency over longer flight times continue to evolve."

"We're excited to establish a dedicated team of engineers and technicians working on the next generation of this potentially disruptive technology in a collaborative space," said Andy Lazur, general manager of the Pratt & Whitney Carlsbad facility. "This new facility is a testament to Pratt & Whitney's commitment to innovation. This novel material technology enables us to provide dependable engines with enhanced performance to our customers."

