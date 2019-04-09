Pratt & Whitney to Sponsor the Aerospace Maintenance Competition

ATLANTA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), will be an event sponsor for the Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC) at the 2019 MRO Americas conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from April 9-11. The competition will test the skills of maintenance technicians from major airlines, repair and overhaul organizations, military personnel and students. The teams will compete on the Pratt & Whitney's GTF™ engine and International Aero Engine's (IAE) V2500 engine.

"This competition celebrates some of the best and brightest current and future aircraft maintenance technicians, and the industry commitment to outstanding quality and reliability standards," said Mary Anne Cannon, vice president of operational commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney and host of the AMC. "The AMC is a great way for outstanding students to network and share best practices with the rest of community."

The top three teams in each event will be recognized at the awards ceremony. The team with the best score across all categories will be awarded the William F. O'Brien award for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance, named after the former FAA national resource specialist, who passed away in 2008. Pratt & Whitney will also provide prizes for the winners of the Engine ACC Valve R/R & Bleed Valve Solenoid Test event.

In addition to dramatic fuel and emissions benefits, the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine features a maintenance-friendly design, including fewer stages and parts, and borescope ports in every stage allowing for more efficient line maintenance.

The V2500 engine is offered through IAE International Aero Engines AG, a multinational aero engine consortium whose shareholders comprise Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation; Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH; Japanese Aero Engines Corporation; and MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

