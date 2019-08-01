Pratt Wiley Appointed President and CEO of The Partnership, Inc.

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership, Inc. today announced it has appointed Pratt Wiley as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. As a proven leader with deep knowledge of The Partnership and the communities it serves, Wiley is uniquely suited to accelerate the organization's growth into emerging industries and expand its portfolio of services. The national search was led by Isaacson Miller search firm, and the Board of Directors ratified the Search Committee's recommendation to appoint Wiley. Wiley will begin his new role immediately.

"I am excited to assume this position with The Partnership," said Wiley. "In today's increasingly diverse and global economy, it is a business imperative to create corporate environments that attract, retain, and develop the talent that will drive innovation and make our companies even more competitive. I am eager to continue and expand The Partnership's impact in the business community by furthering our collaboration with our corporate partners and identifying new ways to continue supporting and cultivating strong multicultural professionals at all levels."

Most recently, Wiley served as Senior Executive Consultant with The Partnership where he was responsible for both The Partnership's expansion outside of New England and its C-Suite Program, which convenes executives of color in the highest echelons of organizations across the Commonwealth.

"I want to congratulate Pratt on being named CEO of The Partnership," said Bob Rivers, Chair and CEO of Eastern Bank. "His track record of delivering innovative approaches and solutions combined with his lifelong commitment to the mission of The Partnership will be critical for Boston to truly become a city where professionals of color thrive."

Previously, Pratt served under President Obama as the National Director of Voter Expansion for the Democratic National Committee where he designed and executed the DNC's Voter Expansion program to ensure that every eligible voter was able to register and vote, and that every vote was accurately counted.

"Pratt has established a strong track record of leadership through his work with The Partnership and has long been a trusted partner of the organization," said Marcy Reed, Chair of The Partnership Board and President of National Grid MA and Executive Vice President of Policy and Social Impact. "At a time when there is a pivotal conversation about racial diversity – both in Boston and beyond – The Partnership's work has never been more vital and relevant, and we are confident that Pratt will ensure The Partnership continues to have influence in the Commonwealth and nationally."

"Pratt has been a respected leader along my side at The Partnership," said Carol Fulp, outgoing President and CEO of the organization. "His relationships in the business community and communities of color, as well as his vision to take this institution forward, are undeniable. I am proud to leave this important work in such good hands."

Prior to joining President Obama's campaign, Pratt was a corporate attorney at Nutter, McClennen & Fish LLP in Boston, representing a wide range of public and private sector clients in mergers and acquisitions, venture finance, and tax-exempt bond issuances. Wiley is also extensively involved in civic and non-profit activities. He was elected as a Council member of the Boston Bar Association and a member of the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association. He is also involved in many civic and charitable organizations supporting education and civic life throughout Massachusetts. He is the son of Benaree "Bennie" Wiley, the first President and CEO of The Partnership.

About The Partnership, Inc.

The mission of The Partnership is to ensure the economic competitiveness of the Boston area by attracting, retaining, and convening professionals of color. The Partnership works with professionals of color to ensure they reach their full potential and also works with organizations to create climates where diverse professionals can thrive. During The Partnership's 32-year history, 4,000 individuals have participated in their state-of-the-art leadership development programs. The Partnership has also partnered with more than 300 clients across industries including healthcare, finance, banking, media, retail, legal and nonprofit.

