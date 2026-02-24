PRATUS® Selected as Official Incident Management Platform for the U.S. Coast Guard

PRATUS Cloud-Based Solution to Support FIFA World Cup 2026™ and America250 as Part of Force Design 2028 Modernization

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Response (CG-OEM) has officially selected PRATUS® as its enterprise incident management platform, marking a significant milestone in the Service's Force Design 2028 modernization strategy. Built on Microsoft Azure Government and integrated with Microsoft 365, PRATUS will transform how the Coast Guard coordinates complex emergency operations.

PRATUS will serve as the Coast Guard's incident command platform for FIFA World Cup 2026™, replacing the legacy Incident Management Software System (IMSS). The platform will also support Sail250® and America250, large-scale events commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.

"Our deployment of PRATUS with the United States Coast Guard is anchored in continuous development and weekly iterative feedback from the operators, gaining insights from the men and women taking advantage of practitioner-designed technology for saving lives and ensuring mission success" said Sean Griffin, CEO and Co-Founder of PRATUS. "Securing these 2026 summer events are unprecedented for the homeland security enterprise, concurrent with hurricane season, and our team is all hands-on deck to deliver for the Coast Guard and the American people."

Roger Coleman, President and Co-Founder of PRATUS, added, "PRATUS was purpose-built for demanding operational environments, giving commanders a shared operational picture, faster planning cycles, and secure coordination across jurisdictions."

Accelerating Incident Command and Decision Advantage

Deployed on Microsoft Azure Government and built within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, PRATUS supports secure, service‑wide and interagency collaboration through native integration with Microsoft Teams, meeting federal security and compliance requirements.

"By running on Azure Government and integrating with Microsoft 365, PRATUS helps the Coast Guard modernize coordination and strengthen decision advantage," said Carmen Krueger, Corporate Vice President, US Federal, Microsoft.

PRATUS provides a unified, cloud‑based incident management workspace that integrates operational data, geospatial visualization, and coordination tools to support faster, more informed decision‑making across complex incidents.

Core capabilities include:

Secure collaboration across organizational and jurisdictional boundaries

Rapid Incident Action Plan development following NIMS standards

Role‑based incident workspaces aligned to ICS functions

Integrated situational awareness via Esri ArcGIS

About PRATUS®

PRATUS is an incident management platform that enables secure planning, coordination, and situational awareness for complex operations. Built on Microsoft Azure Government, PRATUS provides unified incident command across organizations and jurisdictions.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) develops software, cloud services, and technology solutions used by organizations worldwide. Its platforms, including Microsoft 365, Teams, and Azure Government, support secure collaboration and digital operations.

