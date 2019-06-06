Pravati Capital Announces Launch of Law Firm Consulting Business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravati Capital (Company), a leading litigation finance and law firm consulting company, announced today that the Company has formally launched its law firm consulting business, Pravati Management Group.

Pravati Management Group was formed to function as a management consultant. The group's experienced team helps law firms take a strategic approach to access, deploy, and manage growth capital for partner and practice acquisition and build a scalable financial and operational infrastructure to drive growth. Pravati Management Group offers counsel on strategy, business decisions, and best practices. Counsel could include input on practice area expansion, talent, potential mergers and acquisitions, financial and operational infrastructure, succession planning, and marketing.

Pravati Capital's primary business is commercial litigation finance, which focuses on providing capital to support both law firms and corporations pursuing high merit cases.

"Managing the business side of a law firm has become more complex," commented Alexander Chucri, Chief Executive Officer of Pravati Capital. "Over the past 16 years, Pravati has gained invaluable insights into the challenges faced by midsize law firms. Our objective at Pravati Management Group is to use our wealth of experience to help a law firm's leadership team make the right decisions on growth strategies and operating models to better use our capital to expand."

Robert S. Schulman, who joined Pravati Capital in 2017 as Commercial Litigation Finance Advisor, will help to grow Pravati Management Group. Mr. Schulman has significant experience in complex commercial litigation and deep expertise in the business management of law firms.

"We are experiencing high demand from law firms looking for capital and business counsel to responsibly scale their firms," added Alexander Chucri. "Bob Schulman is a trusted resource, and his knowledge and insight will help our clients grow and mitigate risk across their firms."

Robert S. Schulman

Robert S. Schulman has practiced law for over 50 years, focusing on commercial litigation involving major corporations in the financial and manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Pravati Capital in 2017, Mr. Schulman was a senior litigation partner in the Los Angeles offices of Fulbright & Jaworski, where he served as the firm's Chairman of its Accounting Profession Practice Committee and a member of the Los Angeles offices' Leadership Council. Among his numerous honors is his selection by the Chambers Guide as one of the top 13 commercial litigators in the state of California.

Mr. Schulman has also served several terms as an Adjunct Professor of Law at The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Mr. Schulman received his Juris Doctor from Rutgers University School of Law.

About Pravati Capital

As a leader in the litigation financing field, Pravati Capital has changed how law firms envision their future. For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of litigation financing solutions, creating innovative sources for bridge capital. It is our mission to provide innovative, efficient capital solutions for law firms, compassionate assistance to plaintiffs, and a secure alternative investment option for accredited investors. For more information, please visit our website at Pravati Capital or call 1.844.772.8284. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Pravati Capital

Related Links

https://pravaticapital.com/

