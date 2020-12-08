Pravati Capital Announces New Scholarship for Students at ASU's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law

"We are extremely proud to support the future of law professionals at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and make a positive contribution to our community," said Alexander Chucri, Chief Executive Officer of Pravati Capital. "It's an honor to sponsor higher education and promote the brightest minds of our next generation. I believe the use of capital in litigation can be very powerful for supporting plaintiffs and getting justice. This partnership with ASU Law will help educate future lawyers of the importance of litigation financing."

In May 2017, ASU Law Dean Douglas Sylvester established the Dean's Circle for donors seeking to support law students toward greater opportunities, through mentorship, networking, hiring, as well as financial support. Endowed scholarships from donors benefit hundreds of students studying at ASU campuses in downtown Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

"ASU Law is extremely grateful for Pravati Capital's generous contribution to the Dean's Circle and to further advance our efforts to provide our students with an exceptional law school experience," Sylvester said. "Support of firms like Pravati Capital is essential in giving our students the opportunity to obtain a comprehensive legal education to prepare them for their future careers in law."

Pravati Capital's support of law firms across the United States, through access to non-recourse and recourse capital, allows firms and plaintiffs to see cases through to their rightful conclusion, and not be forced to settle due to a lack of funds. Leveling the playing field and allowing for a measure of balance in complex cases, is a goal both educators and Pravati Capital share.

Litigation funding from Pravati Capital also helps generate a firm's cash flow during the times when it is most needed, and maximizes a firm's management, marketing, growth, and expansion. A law firm with this financial security knows it has the freedom and flexibility to draw on that credit when it needs to.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University

The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University is one of the nation's preeminent law schools, focused on offering students a personalized legal education. Ranked No. 1 in Arizona since 2010 and No. 24 nationally by U.S. News & World Report, ASU Law offers students the opportunity to tailor their education, to match externships to their interests and career services resources to help land their ideal jobs. Additionally, ASU Law's LEED Gold certified building in downtown Phoenix is steps away from the legal, political and economic heart of Arizona. For more information, visit law.asu.edu.

About Pravati Capital

For more than 18 years, Alexander Chucri and Pravati Capital has been at the forefront of litigation funding in the United States. With decades of legal experience, Pravati's team of expert underwriters, analysts, and executives are driven to exceed expectations when fulfilling bridge capital needs.

Not satisfied with the status quo offered by traditional banking channels, Pravati Capital's specialized solutions ensure lawyers, firms, and commercial litigants can grow their businesses and take advantage of opportunities while waiting for trials and settlements. The company's capital infusion opportunities are dynamic, ﬂexible, and customizable to a borrower's speciﬁc needs. Their skilled team of underwriters, each with memberships in law associations and decades of practice experience, has the legal expertise and aptitude for analysis and evaluation of complex and specialty cases, identifying those with a high probability of success.

For more information visit pravaticapital.com

