Pravati Capital Launches Fifth Specialized Litigation Finance Fund with $200 Million

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravati Capital, leading litigation finance pioneer and consulting firm, today announced the launch of its fifth specialized litigation finance investment fund with $200 million, following the success of its four previous funds launched since 2013. Pravati Investment Fund V (Fund V) will allow for the first time non-US and US-tax exempt international qualified investors the opportunity to invest in a specialized litigation finance alternative investment vehicle.

Fund V, as its four predecessors, is structured using the proven methodology of stringent due diligence in selecting and structuring investments, while providing opportunities for law firms to restructure, regain financial footing and build their asset portfolios. The firm's focus remains to invest in non-correlated assets with limited risk independent of the economic cycles offered by the growing litigation finance sector.

Pravati founder's 18 years of specialized experience in financial litigation has contributed to the launch of four successful funds, which together with the newly launched Fund V, will continue to provide breakthrough capital solutions that allow ﬁrms to restructure and emerge stronger in distressed markets throughout the United States.

"We are pleased to offer Fund V as an alternative investment vehicle in the litigation finance sector. Given the current climate litigation financing has never been more critical. As a result, we have shifted the focus of this fund to meet those needs and the social impact we want to create. The present crisis has exacerbated the need for capital to continue operating or is the only solution to implement a restructuring process that allows smaller law firms to survive or explore the possibility to merge with others given the existent distressed environment," commented Alexander Chucri, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of Pravati Capital.

Mr. Chucri added, "The past few months have affected multiple sectors across the economy, and litigation finance has not been unscathed. Our mission remains as solid as ever, we believe we can have a positive impact by helping capitalize in need of resources firms, either to continue funding their operations or providing the necessary funding to implement changes that will allow them to persist in the current scenario or to restructure by merging with other firms and guarantee their relevance."

Pravati Capital acts as the middle-market lender, merchant bank and advisor to mid-size law firms around the world and provides non-recourse, and recourse cash advances to law firms that are generally collateralized by underwriting a portfolio of cases. The company invests in a broad range of high probability, complex, plaintiff commercial disputes.

Pravati Capital Fund V is expected to have short-term duration of 36-48 months. The fund aims to deploy funds in excess $200 million in the following 18 months.

The fund's strategy will continue to build an international all-weather non-correlated alternative investment fund with a solid risk-reward profile that is not affected by economic cycle changes compared to traditional equities and fixed income funds.

About Pravati Capital

As a leader in the litigation financing field, Pravati Capital has changed how law firms envision their future. For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of litigation financing solutions, creating innovative sources for bridge capital. It is our mission to provide innovative, efficient capital solutions for law firms, compassionate assistance to plaintiffs, and a secure alternative investment option for accredited investors.

