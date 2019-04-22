Praveen Thakur Named as COO of Unscrambl Inc.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unscrambl, the leading augmented intelligence company building AI-driven solutions for enterprises, today announced that Praveen Thakur, an industry veteran and recognized leader in the technology industry, has joined its executive team as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Praveen now heads up Global Customer Operations for the Atlanta-based company effective April 15, 2019. In this new role, Praveen is responsible for driving the company's efforts to scale and bring its products to customers across the globe, delivering superior shareholder value in the process.

In a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, Praveen has held key leadership roles across the Asia-Pacific region and India with leading technology service providers. At Oracle, Praveen spent fourteen years leading business for technology and cloud platforms in SouthEast Asia and the emerging markets in South Asia. In his most recent role, Praveen served as Senior Vice President for platform and data management solutions at SAP for Asia Pacific and Japan.

This new appointment at Unscrambl represents another step in the company's growth following a year of successful initiatives and client wins. In a strategic partnership with Microsoft, Unscrambl recently secured an important engagement with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), a bank in the Philippines. Together, the companies will deploy AI-powered solutions powered by Unscrambl's technology that will transform and augment current design of analytics and launch real-time marketing campaigns. Earlier this year, the company was also awarded with enrollment in the SG:D Spark Programme enabling it to leverage demand in the Government sector in Singapore.

With spending on cognitive and AI systems predicted to grow to $52.2 billion in 2021, Unscrambl is well-positioned for success in the years ahead. Vibhore Kumar, CEO of Unscrambl recognizes Praveen's appointment as a key to that future growth. "We are delighted to welcome Praveen into Unscrambl's core leadership team to guide us through this new phase of our growth story. We are at a critical moment and we will rely on his expertise and visionary leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."

Praveen will be based in Unscrambl's Singapore office.

About Unscrambl

Unscrambl is an Augmented Intelligence company dedicated to building AI-driven solutions for enterprises that augment human capabilities with machine intelligence, empowering enterprises across departments including business analytics, marketing, customer service and more.

Unscrambl's leading solution 'Answers' has been recognized by Gartner in the emerging space of 'Conversational Analytics.' It enables business users to have a two-way conversation with a virtual business analyst in natural English language and receive deep insights and visualizations in return. This enables automated insights on the fly, fueling productivity and creativity within the organization. Unscrambl offerings have found success with financial services and telecommunications providers in Asia, Middle East and the US who are embracing AI-driven transformation to deliver better customer experience and higher employee productivity.

Founded in 2013, Unscrambl is headquartered in Atlanta, USA with offices in India, Philippines, Singapore, and Turkey. Learn more at https://unscrambl.ai.

