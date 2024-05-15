PRAVO WELLNESS INTRODUCES NEW NEEDLE-FREE, PAIN FREE TECHNOLOGY TO STRENGTHEN MUSCLES DURING MAY 23 LAUNCH PARTY

MENOMINEE FALLS, Wis., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravo Wellness Center, one of the area's premier providers of chiropractic care and health and beauty services, is first to offer two innovative procedures using electromagnetic energy to build and strengthen muscles. Two new technologies -- one that tones body areas that store fat and another that treats incontinence -- will be demonstrated during the center's complimentary Launch Party, 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 23.

Emsculpt NEO, a needle and laser free technology using electromagnetic energy and radiofrequency, helps eliminate excess fat cells in the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device tones and tightens by forcing muscles to experience tens of thousands of contractions in just 30-minutes -- equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups. Four treatments of EmSculpt NEO are comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program.

Since 25-45 percent of women experience urinary incontinence, another new technology, EMSELLA, is a windfall for women struggling with pelvic floor weakness. Fully clothed patients sit in the EMSELLA chair, which uses electromagnetic energy to strengthen the pelvic floor by inducing muscle contractions over a 30-minute session, equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises. With no down-time needed, patients immediately resume normal daily activities. To restore continence without losing bladder control, Matthew Grbich, D.C., chiropractor and founder of Pravo Wellness, recommends six treatments of Emsella over three weeks.

"These devices are groundbreaking because they use electromagnetic energy, are non-invasive and pain-free," Dr. Grbich says. "I'm thrilled to provide these new procedures that help improve in the quality of my patients' lives."

You can learn more about these leading-edge, non-invasive technologies, during a complimentary Launch Party, 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at Pravo Wellness Center, N48W14436 Hampton Rd., Suite 200, Menominee Falls. Attendees can demo Emsculpt and EMSELLA on the BTL bus and enjoy cocktails, a grazing table, special discounts on procedures and raffle prizes. To RSVP: email [email protected] with name, phone number and email; or call 262-502-0028.

Pravo Wellness

Pravo Wellness is a unique provider of health and beauty services in a natural setting that's convenient to the greater Milwaukee and Waukesha areas. The center's health services are based in a special application of Chiropractic Care. Practitioners treat patients individually and focus on healing from the inside out. Learn more: Pravowellness.com.

