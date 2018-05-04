Praxbind®, Specific Reversal Agent for Pradaxa®, Now Available in 3,200 Hospitals Nationwide

"Emergency situations are unpredictable and access to a reversal agent is important for the rare events when the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa must be reversed," said Thomas Seck, M.D., vice president, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We hope patients are reassured in knowing that a specific reversal agent for a NOAC is widely available."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Praxbind as a specific reversal agent for Pradaxa in October 2015 under accelerated approval—followed by full approval in April 2018—for use in the event of an urgent procedure/emergency surgery or uncontrollable/life-threatening bleeding.

Praxbind is the first and only specific reversal agent for a novel oral anticoagulant (NOAC), and provides immediate reversal of the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa. It is highly specific to Pradaxa and offered in a hospital in one, ready-to-administer dose for all Pradaxa patients.

The safety and efficacy of Praxbind in reversing the anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa has been demonstrated through the phase III RE-VERSE AD™ study, the largest study to investigate a reversal agent for a NOAC. The final results of this study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July 2017. Additionally, the ongoing RE-VECTO™ program evaluates usage patterns of Praxbind in the clinical practice setting.

There are serious risks to consider when treating patients with Praxbind, including warnings and precautions for thromboembolic risk, re-elevation of coagulation parameters, hypersensitivity reactions and risks of serious adverse reactions in patients with hereditary fructose intolerance due to sorbitol excipient. The most frequently reported adverse reaction in ≥5% of idarucizumab-treated healthy volunteers was headache (5%). The most frequently reported adverse reactions in ≥5% of patients were constipation (7%) and nausea (5%).

PRAXBIND is distributed by U.S. hospital pharmacy distributors ASD, Cardinal Health, MPB, HD Smith and Morris Dickson. Orders can generally be filled or restocked within 24 hours. Additional information about stocking Praxbind, as well as the zip code locator tool, is available at Praxbind.com or by calling 1‑800‑542‑6257 (Opt 1).

About RE-VERSE AD™

RE-VERSE AD (NCT02104947) is a phase III global study of patients taking dabigatran who require urgent procedures or have uncontrolled bleeding. The final analysis from RE-VERSE AD included data from patients requiring urgent procedures/emergency surgery, e.g. surgery for an open fracture after a fall, or patients with either uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding complications, e.g. intracranial hemorrhage or severe trauma after a car accident. The primary endpoint, the degree of reversal of the anticoagulant effect of dabigatran (Pradaxa) achieved by idarucizumab within four hours, was measured by dTT and ECT.

The study, which began in May 2014, is the largest study to investigate a reversal agent for a novel oral anticoagulant (NOAC) in real-world emergency settings. It enrolled a total of 503 patients at 173 sites in 39 countries, which were included in one of two groups:

Group A: 301 patients (60 percent) presenting with uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding (e.g. gastrointestinal [GI] and intracranial [ICH] bleeds)

Group B: 202 patients (40 percent) requiring an invasive procedure or an emergency surgery or intervention (e.g. because of a hip fracture)

About Praxbind® (idarucizumab)

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Praxbind® (idarucizumab) is indicated in patients treated with Pradaxa® when reversal of the anticoagulant effects of dabigatran is needed:

For emergency surgery/urgent procedures

In life‐threatening or uncontrolled bleeding

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT PRAXBIND

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Thromboembolic Risk

Dabigatran-treated patients have underlying diseases predisposing them to thromboembolic events. Reversing dabigatran therapy exposes patients to thrombotic risk. Consider resumption of anticoagulant therapy as soon as medically appropriate.

Re-elevation of Coagulation Parameters

Elevated coagulation parameters (eg, activated partial thromboplastin time or ecarin clotting time) have been observed in a limited number of PRAXBIND-treated patients. If reappearance of clinically relevant bleeding together with elevated coagulation parameters is observed, or if patients requiring a second emergency surgery/urgent procedure have elevated coagulation parameters, an additional full dose may be considered.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

There is insufficient clinical experience evaluating risk of hypersensitivity to idarucizumab, but a possible relationship could not be excluded. Risk of hypersensitivity (eg, anaphylactoid reaction) to idarucizumab or excipients needs to be weighed cautiously against the potential benefit. If serious allergic reaction occurs, immediately discontinue PRAXBIND and institute appropriate treatment.

Risk in Patients With Hereditary Fructose Intolerance

PRAXBIND contains 4 g sorbitol as an excipient. When prescribing PRAXBIND in patients with hereditary fructose intolerance, consider the total daily amount of sorbitol/fructose consumption from all sources, as serious adverse reactions (eg, hypoglycemia, hypophosphatemia, metabolic acidosis, increase in uric acid, acute liver failure, and death) may occur.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reaction in ≥ 5% of idarucizumab-treated healthy volunteers was headache (5%). The most frequently reported adverse reactions in ≥5% of patients were constipation (7%) and nausea (5%).

Treatment-emergent antibodies with low titers were observed in 4% of healthy subjects and 2% of patients treated with idarucizumab.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy and Lactation

PRAXBIND should be given to a pregnant woman only if clearly needed. Caution should be exercised when PRAXBIND is administered to a nursing woman.

About Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate mesylate)

Indications and Usage

Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) capsules is indicated:

to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT PRADAXA

WARNING: (A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF PRADAXA INCREASES THE RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS, (B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA

(A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF PRADAXA INCREASES THE RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS

Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including Pradaxa, increases the risk of thrombotic events. If anticoagulation with Pradaxa is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant

(B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA

Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients treated with Pradaxa who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include:

use of indwelling epidural catheters

concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet inhibitors, other anticoagulants

a history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal punctures

a history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery

optimal timing between the administration of Pradaxa and neuraxial procedures is not known

Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent treatment is necessary. Consider the benefits and risks before neuraxial intervention in patients who are or will be anticoagulated.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Pradaxa is contraindicated in patients with:

- active pathological bleeding;

- known serious hypersensitivity reaction (e.g., anaphylactic reaction or anaphylactic shock) to Pradaxa;

- mechanical prosthetic heart valve

WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS

Increased Risk of Thrombotic Events after Premature Discontinuation

Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including Pradaxa, in the absence of adequate alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events. If Pradaxa is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant and restart Pradaxa as soon as medically appropriate.

Risk of Bleeding

Pradaxa increases the risk of bleeding and can cause significant and, sometimes, fatal bleeding. Promptly evaluate any signs or symptoms of blood loss (e.g., a drop in hemoglobin and/or hematocrit or hypotension). Discontinue Pradaxa in patients with active pathological bleeding.

Risk factors for bleeding include concomitant use of medications that increase the risk of bleeding (e.g., anti-platelet agents, heparin, fibrinolytic therapy, and chronic use of NSAIDs). Pradaxa's anticoagulant activity and half-life are increased in patients with renal impairment.

Reversal of Anticoagulant Effect : A specific reversal agent (idarucizumab) for dabigatran is available when reversal of the anticoagulant effect of dabigatran is needed:

: A specific reversal agent (idarucizumab) for dabigatran is available when reversal of the anticoagulant effect of dabigatran is needed: For emergency surgery/urgent procedures

In life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding

Hemodialysis can remove dabigatran; however clinical experience for hemodialysis as a treatment for bleeding is limited. Prothrombin complex concentrates or recombinant Factor VIIa may be considered but their use has not been evaluated. Protamine sulfate and vitamin K are not expected to affect dabigatran anticoagulant activity. Consider administration of platelet concentrates where thrombocytopenia is present or long-acting antiplatelet drugs have been used.

Thromboembolic and Bleeding Events in Patients with Prosthetic Heart Valves

The use of Pradaxa is contraindicated in patients with mechanical prosthetic valves due to a higher risk for thromboembolic events, especially in the post-operative period, and an excess of major bleeding for Pradaxa vs. warfarin. Use of Pradaxa for the prophylaxis of thromboembolic events in patients with AFib in the setting of other forms of valvular heart disease, including bioprosthetic heart valve, has not been studied and is not recommended.

Effect of P-gp Inducers & Inhibitors on Dabigatran Exposure

Concomitant use of Pradaxa with P-gp inducers (e.g., rifampin) reduces exposure to dabigatran and should generally be avoided. P-gp inhibition and impaired renal function are major independent factors in increased exposure to dabigatran. Concomitant use of P-gp inhibitors in patients with renal impairment is expected to increase exposure of dabigatran compared to either factor alone.

Reduction of Risk of Stroke/Systemic Embolism in NVAF

For patients with moderate renal impairment (CrCl 30-50 mL/min), reduce the dose of Pradaxa to 75 mg twice daily when dronedarone or systemic ketoconazole is coadministered with Pradaxa.

For patients with severe renal impairment (CrCl 15-30 mL/min), avoid concomitant use of Pradaxa and P-gp inhibitors.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most serious adverse reactions reported with Pradaxa were related to bleeding.

Most frequent adverse reactions leading to discontinuation of Pradaxa were bleeding & gastrointestinal (GI) events.

Pradaxa 150 mg resulted in higher rates of major and any GI bleeds compared to warfarin.

In patients ≥ 75 years of age, the risk of major bleeding may be greater with Pradaxa vs warfarin.

Patients on Pradaxa 150 mg had an increased incidence of GI adverse reactions. These were commonly dyspepsia (including abdominal pain upper, abdominal pain, abdominal discomfort, and epigastric discomfort) and gastritis-like symptoms (including GERD, esophagitis, erosive gastritis, gastric hemorrhage, hemorrhagic gastritis, hemorrhagic erosive gastritis, and GI ulcer)

Other Measures Evaluated

In NVAF patients, a higher rate of clinical MI was reported in patients who received Pradaxa (0.7/100 patient-years for 150 mg dose) than in those who received warfarin (0.6).

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: The limited available data on PRADAXA use in pregnant women are insufficient to determine drug-associated risks for adverse developmental outcomes.

Lactation: Breastfeeding is not recommended.

Geriatric: Risk of bleeding increases with age.

Please see full Prescribing Information , including boxed WARNING and Medication Guide .

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation.

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Ingelheim, Germany, the company operates globally with approximately 50,000 employees. Since its founding in 1885, the company has remained family-owned and today creates value through innovation for three business areas including human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and providing valuable services and support to patients and their families. Our employees create and engage in programs that strengthen our communities. Please visit our website to learn more about how we make more health for more people through our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

In 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of about $17.6 billion (15.9 billion euros). R&D expenditure corresponds to 19.6 percent of its net sales.

For more information please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us , or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. either owns or uses the trademarks Pradaxa®, Praxbind®, RE-VERSE AD™ and RE-VECTO™ under license.

