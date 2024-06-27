Praxedo Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to Transform Field Service Management

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxedo, a leading field service management software company recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant since 2016, is pleased to unveil its latest milestone: seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This strategic partnership empowers field service teams to elevate their operations, streamline workflows, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Praxedo's robust suite of features optimizes scheduling, dispatching, and workforce management, delivering tangible benefits such as improved efficiency, cost reduction, and real-time communication. By integrating with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Praxedo extends its capabilities to offer a comprehensive solution that synchronizes data, automates processes, and eliminates manual tasks, enabling businesses to focus on delivering exceptional service.

"We are excited to announce this integration of Praxedo with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central," said Cédric Venard, General Manager for North America at Praxedo. "Business Central supports a lot of growing field service organizations, and this new release outlines our commitment to empowering them with cutting-edge tools that enhance their productivity and drive profitable growth."

Key benefits of the Praxedo and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration include:

Optimized service management and improved service delivery performance with seamless information & data flow.

Improved work order accuracy: Create and schedule work orders in Business Central and manage them in Praxedo.

Enhanced reporting with Business Central dashboards including data from completed service calls in Praxedo.

Improved service management efficiency: maintain up-to-date customer, job site, and asset information across platforms.

Immediate Return on Investment thanks to a seamless and quick implementation

"Our standard connector to Dynamics 365 Business Central is the result of collaboration between our Engineering teams, Dynamics users and Microsoft partners. We invite partners in the Microsoft ecosystem to reach out to us and learn more about our partnership programs," said Nicolas Eparvier, VP Channel and Alliances, NA.

To learn more about how Praxedo and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central can transform your field service management, visit www.praxedo.com

About Praxedo

Praxedo is a leading provider of field service management software, offering solutions that streamline operations and optimize workforce efficiency. Trusted by over 1,500 businesses and 65,000 users worldwide, Praxedo empowers field service teams to deliver exceptional service and drive business growth.

Note to Editors: Gartner® and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Praxedo