Praxid, New Natural Breakthrough Product For Digestive Wellness Disrupts PPIs And Heartburn Drug Industry

Praxid is a new natural breakthrough product, it's optimal and unique formula of 10 clinically proven natural ingredients offers a comprehensive answer to GERD and immediate heartburn relief. Often, single ingredient supplements such as probiotics or amino acids like L-glutamine, aid with specific symptoms associated with chronic acid reflux. Chronic suffering from acid reflux has increased their usage. Popular supplements include gingerol to aid digestion, natural fruit enzymes such as papain to help the stomach breakdown protein and DGL to inhibit harmful bacteria in the gut. Although proven to relief explicit symptoms, these highly marketed supplements all fall short when used individually; only Praxid offers the first ever optimal combination of 10 clinically studied supplements that address four key areas: immediate heartburn relief, as well as support, balance and protection of the gastrointestinal tract. Please visit Praxid.com directly for more information or to order.

"Through Praxid, we hope to aid not just millions looking for heartburn relief, but to those in search of a safe, natural alternative to PPIs and to protect their overall digestive health. Unlike acid blockers, the ingredients in Praxid do not cause rebound symptoms or any other side effects," said Victor Ortega, Praxid CEO.

What is Praxid?

Praxid is a safe and natural daily multi-supplement providing a unique and patented combination of 10 clinically proven ingredients that offers a 360-degree approach to gut health and relief of heartburn. Only Praxid provides a 360-degree approach to gastro health using safe and studied ingredients.

Relief: The combination of Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate and Potassium Bicarbonate in Praxid provides fast relief that helps to alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with heartburn. In addition, the nutraceuticals d-Limonene and DGL may help counteract the unwanted symptoms that arise from the over production of gastric acids.

Quality You Can Trust: Praxid is manufactured by Neoceutiucals in the USA with the highest quality ingredients in a cGMP-certified and UL MPA FDA-inspected facility.

Easy to absorb and Affordable: Praxid comes in powder form as an effervescent fruit medley flavor. The 10 clinically studied nutraceuticals if purchased separately, it would cost more than $120.00 for one-month supply, compared to the Praxid $29.95 subscribe and save rate.

