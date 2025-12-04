Praxie Launches New AI Workspace That Tackles AI Complexity and Turns Business Managers into AI Solution Builders - No Coding Required

Platform Uses Universal Context™ Technology to Let Teams Build Custom Apps, Automate Workflows, and Generate Analytics in Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxie, the intelligent AI workspace platform, today announced the launch of its AI Workspace for Business™, a comprehensive platform that enables business managers, consultants, and operations leaders to build sophisticated applications and automate workflows without writing code or managing technical infrastructure.

Praxie's AI Workspace provides a unified environment where anyone can upload data, describe what they need in plain language, and instantly generate custom applications, automated workflows, and analytical reports. The platform's proprietary Universal Context™ technology connects information from across departments and systems, eliminating manual data preparation that typically consumes 80% of any project timeline.

"We believe business AI is fundamentally broken," said Michael Lynch, CEO of Praxie. "It's too complex, costs too much, and requires too many experts. We built Praxie's AI Workspace to give people the freedom to do their jobs—build what you need, automate what you hate, and let AI actually work for you. And critically, you own the intelligence you create, not a stack of vendor bills that never end."

"With Praxie, we've created a way to report on complex projects that gives management full visibility," said Jeff Piotrowicz, Project Manager at ChemLink. "Executives have a transparent window into all aspects of projects, assignments, and reports at their fingertips. What used to require building PowerPoint decks and Excel trackers now updates automatically."

Early adopters report dramatic efficiency gains. Teams using Praxie reduce time spent on routine business processes by up to 90% and lower operational costs by an average of 70% compared to traditional enterprise software implementations. The platform transforms cumbersome spreadsheets into interactive applications, freeing knowledge workers to focus on strategic decisions rather than data wrangling.

ABOUT PRAXIE

Founded in 2017, Praxie has helped thousands of customers in industries like manufacturing, retail, fintech, and professional services firms to streamline their operations and increase efficiencies. The company's proprietary AI workspace for business enables non-technical business managers, consultants, and IT experts to optimize their day-to-day workflows. Praxie's apps, analytics, and agent automation, powered by Universal Context™ technology, eliminate manual data preparation and the need for complex coding. Praxie's mission is to help teams save time, reduce costs, and innovate faster. www.praxie.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Gayleen Rothrock, Praxie Marketing | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Praxie