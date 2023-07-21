Praxis Announces 14 Consecutive Months of Growth; Transaction Volume Doubled Over the Past Year

News provided by

Praxis

21 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis, a leading payment orchestration software provider, is happy to report on its 14th consecutive month of positive growth in both volumes and transactions processed through its platform. Bootstrapped and profitable, the company has seen a consistent increase in the number of transactions processed via the Praxis system, growing by 10%+ month on month, and almost doubling its numbers in terms of transaction volumes.

"We have been on a growth trajectory for the past 14 months and we are not slowing down. Praxis is well on track to exceed our goal of USD 4 billion in approved transaction volume in 2023. We appreciate our partners, merchants, putting their trust in us and choosing Praxis as their reliable partner in payments and growth", says Amit Klatchko, Praxis Co-Founder and Director. 

"Praxis currently has 200+ active clients and supports over 650 brands. We are signing dozens of new deals every month, with the vast chunk of our leads coming from referrals, word of mouth, and positive feedback from their business partners or friends. This is the testament to our professionalism, the dedication of our team and the quality of service we provide", says Klatchko.

Praxis Tech has been rolling out new features in recent months that operate to improve processing efficiency and increase approval rates throughout a range of businesses. Newly released features such as Background Dynamic Currency Conversion (BDCC), Smart Routing, Transaction Decline Recovery with Open Banking and Retry on Insufficient Funds have been proven to increase approval rates for high-volume transaction industries such as investment trading, iGaming, and eCommerce. 

The company also aims to cater to new verticals with its recently upgraded Recurring Payments feature, designed to provide for a subscription payments model. Praxis' Recurring Payments offering is complemented by One-Click Payment and Automatic Top-Up functions, with all features powered by Praxis' Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT) technology

Praxis launched in 2014 with its flagship product - Cashier - which quickly became the household name for this type of payment software. In 2022 Praxis uplifted its brand from Praxis Cashier to Praxis Tech, to reflect its expanded offering of new products - Praxis Direct (API) and Hosted Payment Fields (HPF). Praxis Tech is PCI Certified, providing its clients with the highest standards of data security.

About Praxis
Praxis Tech Ltd is a Payments Technology Software company, helping companies simplify global expansion and optimize their payments infrastructure. They have grown exponentially over the past few years and are a top payments orchestration platform for merchants looking to grow their business, expand into new global markets and integrate with multiple payment solutions. Currently Praxis integrates with 540+ PSPs and 1000+ alternative payment solutions, supporting over 200 currencies. Learn more at: https://praxis.tech/

SOURCE Praxis

Also from this source

Praxis annonce 14 mois consécutifs de croissance ; le volume des transactions a doublé au cours de l'année écoulée

Praxis gibt 14 aufeinanderfolgende Wachstumsmonate bekannt; Transaktionsvolumen verdoppelte sich im vergangenen Jahr

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.