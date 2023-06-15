Praxis by Landmark Recovery Pilots Gender-Specific Rehab Centers in Indiana

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a leading provider of substance use disorder services in the U.S., is transitioning their Praxis treatment facilities in the state of Indiana to gender-specific treatment facilities. Praxis of Fort Wayne is now a female-only center, while Praxis of South Bend exclusively treats male patients. This decision provides even more treatment options to an already underserved population.

"Landmark Recovery's Praxis facilities in Indiana becoming gender specific helps address the unique challenges faced by women and men in their battle against addiction," said Matt Boyle, CEO and Co-Founder of Landmark Recovery. "With this gender-focused approach, we are creating environments that are even more conducive to concentrated healing and trauma recovery."

Since the transition, each facility has noted a significant decrease in critical actions, providing an even safer environment, both physically and emotionally, for our patients. The company is confident that this targeted method will help patients focus more on their sociologically unique treatment and healing processes. This method of targeted, trauma-informed treatment is facilitated by over 20 hours of therapy each week with highly qualified professionals.

"We're excited to see that our tailored approach has shown early success," Boyle added. "We are dedicated to creating secure and supportive spaces for our patients, where they can fully engage in their treatment journey. Our objective is to enhance treatment experiences through focused discussions and therapeutic activities."

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that gender plays a significant role in addiction treatment, with unique obstacles faced by each gender. This understanding led in part to Landmark's commitment to individualized care for both men and women. Landmark's pilot program at Indiana Medicaid treatment centers has been greatly successful and aims to make substantial strides in addiction recovery offerings across the state.

Established in 2016, Landmark Recovery has risen to prominence as a national, award-winning addiction treatment provider. Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark and its sister company Praxis serve communities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.LandmarkRecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

