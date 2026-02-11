Praxis Launches Adapt AI, Empowering K-12 Districts with Insights on Educator AI Readiness

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS's Praxis® program, the leading provider of teacher licensure assessments, today announced the launch of Futurenav Adapt AI for teachers, an assessment that generates AI readiness insights for K-12 educators. Districts can use the results to understand their staff's AI literacy skills and ethical judgment, tailor professional development to actual needs and validate readiness before adopting new AI tools.

While over 90% of school districts across the U.S. report the use of AI in their schools, education leaders lack a reliable way to gauge whether teachers and staff can use AI tools responsibly and effectively. Adapt AI addresses this need by providing a research-backed assessment that measures how educators use AI in real-world, K-12 scenarios.

ETS's Praxis program launched Adapt AI, helping K–12 districts assess the AI readiness of their teachers and staff. Post this

"District leaders have been telling us they need clearer visibility into AI understanding of their staff," said Vince Dean, Associate Vice President, Praxis at ETS. "Adapt AI delivers that visibility by assessing essential AI literacy skills and ethical judgment in real classroom contexts. These insights help districts guide professional learning and ensure responsible AI use."

Adapt AI comprises three integrated modules that together evaluate an educator's AI literacy across four key competency areas:

recognize and understand AI;

navigate AI ethically;

evaluate AI; and

use and apply AI

Adapt AI translates these results into actionable insights for school and district leaders, helping them strengthen AI literacy across key skill areas and identify targeted professional development resources. It also delivers personalized insights for teachers, highlighting specific areas where they can focus their learning to build and improve AI literacy skills.

Backed by ETS's nearly eight decades of global expertise in research and measurement science, Adapt AI is the solution for schools, districts and states who seek to understand and support responsible AI adoption.

For more information, visit: https://praxis.ets.org/adapt-ai.html?utm_source=hubspot&utm_medium=em&utm_campaign=Praxis-Adapt-AI-B2B-Q226-US-ACQ-PR

About Praxis

Building on ETS's 78-year legacy of research and innovation, the Praxis® program delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that support educators from their first steps toward teaching through continued growth in their careers. Best known for the Praxis licensure assessments that help aspiring teachers demonstrate their readiness to teach, the program also includes ParaPathways™, Praxis Bridge™, Praxis Steps™, and Praxis Recruit™ – offering access, flexibility and support for educators while helping schools bring more qualified teachers into classrooms. Learn more at praxis.ets.org.

SOURCE ETS