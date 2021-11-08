Praxis Modular Opens Massive 275,000 sq ft Factory in Wilkes Barre, PA

WILKES BARRE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Modular has announced the opening of the largest volumetric modular factory in North America. The 275,000 sq ft facility is 4-5 times larger than most modular manufacturers and the output will be 5-6 times greater than the conventional modular manufacturers. Praxis will be producing wood, light gauge steel, or structural steel modules for its projects throughout the Northeastern US.

In addition, 120 new jobs will be created in Wilkes Barre at its 1055 Hanover Street location. The expansive facility will boast two production lines and state of the art technology including automation and robotics. According to Jeff Amengual, the CEO, "We are excited about this opportunity in Wilkes Barre, PA which will bring in over 100 new jobs and introduce new technology, automation, robotics, and an innovation center. This will entice additional investment in the area as well."