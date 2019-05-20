Praxonomy Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

HONG KONG, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxonomy, a trusted provider of cloud-based meeting and collaboration software for boards of directors, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems. Issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI Group), the certification validates Praxonomy's commitment to a repeatable, continuously improving, risk-based security program.

Praxonomy

"At Praxonomy, we're delivering innovative and accessible technology solutions to help boards of directors of organisations to be more efficient and compliant," said Jay Shaw, chairman of Praxonomy. "Given the highly sensitive nature of the data we process and store on behalf of our clients, we have a responsibility to ensure that it is secured and managed with the highest standards around people, processes and information technology. The certification demonstrates to our clients and prospects our ongoing commitment to protect their data, and that the Praxonomy SaaS platform is architected and operated in a highly secure and reliable manner."

Established by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 uses a risk-based approach for evaluation and identifies requirements and specifications for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS). To achieve this certification, BSI Group audited Praxonomy's security compliance and completed a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting the company and client data. The audit process covered areas such as risk management procedures, threat mitigation, loss prevention, access control, physical security, security practices and business continuity planning.

At the same time, Praxonomy has also been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS). The standard provides a framework for organisations to achieve an effective quality management system that focuses on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both the top management and employees in a process-based approach. The certification means that clients will have even more confidence that they are receiving consistent, high-quality software solutions and services.

Both ISO certifications are subject to annual review audits.

"We hope the ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications will provide additional assurance and transparency to our prospects and clients that we are delivering highly secure products and services that are of the highest quality possible. We are committed to upholding these standards and will constantly identify areas for improvement," Shaw added.

About Praxonomy

Established in 2017, Praxonomy develops powerful, innovative and accessible software solutions for boards of directors and senior leadership of organisations. Praxonomy's flagship product, the Praxonomy board portal, is a secure, easy-to-use and affordable meeting management application for boards of directors. Built with the latest technologies and an enterprise-class security framework, Praxonomy enables more efficient meeting preparation, faster document distribution, better records management and more secure collaboration. Praxonomy empowers boards to make better decisions while saving time and money.

Learn more at www.praxonomy.com.

Media Contact:

Simon Law

marketing@praxonomy.com

+852 3008 3772

Related Images

praxonomy-iso-27001-certified.png

Praxonomy ISO 27001 Certified

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Praxonomy

Related Links

http://www.praxonomy.com

