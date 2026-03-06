PRAXTERA AI INSTITUTE WINS NATIONAL AWARD FOR AI TRAINING EXCELLENCE

The Pinnacle Awards Honor Praxtera's Innovative Approach to Enterprise AI Readiness

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Praxtera AI Institute has been awarded the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Artificial Intelligence: Training and Infrastructure of the Year, recognizing its leadership in advancing practical, responsible AI education.

"We congratulate Praxtera AI Institute on earning the Platinum award for Training Infrastructure of the Year in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence," said Kate Lang, executive director of the Pinnacle Awards. "Praxtera is demonstrating how robust AI training infrastructure can accelerate innovation, collaboration, and real-world deployment of advanced AI systems. Their work reflects the type of forward-thinking engineering and scalable platforms that are helping organizations bring powerful AI capabilities into production and drive meaningful impact across industries."

The annual Pinnacle Awards recognize organizations that drive innovation and growth across the global technology sector. Praxtera was honored for redefining AI education by treating workforce readiness as essential infrastructure for modern organizations.

"I could not be more thrilled," said Susan Jacobson, chief executive officer of Praxtera AI Institute. "When my husband Michael Golden and I launched this company just over a year ago, with the help of our Wharton professors and colleagues, we believed strongly in the need for high-quality and effective AI training. To receive national recognition so early — especially from industry experts — is incredibly meaningful."

Praxtera is redefining AI education by moving beyond static courses and tool-specific tutorials. Its live, applied programs help organizations integrate AI into workflows, client services, and decision-making systems, ensuring teams are prepared to use technology responsibly from day one. Each program is co-led by a Wharton- trained AI specialist and a senior communications strategist. This pairing combines technical expertise with leadership, change-management, and strategic communication skills, helping organizations translate AI investments into real operational value.

Praxtera's curriculum covers large language models (LLMs), prompt engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), custom GPTs, and AI agents, while embedding governance, ethics, and data privacy into every engagement. The result is scalable, sustainable AI adoption across teams and industries.

By delivering AI education as operational infrastructure, Praxtera equips professionals to move beyond experimentation and toward long-term, high-impact integration—strengthening human expertise while enhancing productivity and decision-making. Participants actively build prompts, compare models, test use cases, and apply AI to real organizational workflows during live sessions.

Across recent client engagements - including teams from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, HP, and PBS, 98% of participants rated the training extremely to very valuable, citing immediate impact on software development, innovation, and daily workflows.

"The Praxtera AI Institute delivers live, applied training that builds internal capability, strong governance, and confidence for responsible, enterprise-wide adoption," said Jacobson. "AI is here to stay. It won't replace people — but it will empower those who know how to use it wisely, ethically, and effectively."

