Pray.com Addresses Apple App Store in China Restricting Access to Content, Impacting National Day of Prayer Livestream

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent development that underscores the challenges of digital content accessibility in restrictive regulatory environments, Pray.com — the premier digital platform for faith-based content, prayer and spiritual community engagement — is being removed from the Apple App Store in mainland China. This decision aligns with the Chinese government's policies on internet publishing and significantly affects Pray.com's mission to grow faith and cultivate community on a global scale.

A direct consequence of this action is that individuals in China will no longer have the ability to participate in the National Day of Prayer livestream through Pray.com, an event that in previous years featured notable figures such as President Joe Biden, Chris Tomlin and Franklin Graham. This livestream has been a pivotal moment for people around the world to be able to join in collective prayer and worship with the most influential Christians in the United States.

Pray.com stands in solidarity with its members in China and is working tirelessly to find solutions Post this

This revocation signals a change from previous policies, which allowed the Christian prayer app to minister in the Communist nation. "Since starting Pray.com we've grown accustomed to positive relations with China. President Xi has allowed for the printing of nearly 150 million Bibles per year, and President Trump ensured that Bibles were exempt from Chinese tariffs," said cofounder Michael Lynn.

Steve Gatena, founder and CEO of Pray.com, expressed that "in response to these limitations, our team is exploring alternative avenues to deliver our content and services to people in mainland China. As we work on a solution, I want to personally extend an invitation to President Xi Jinping to join us for this year's National Day of Prayer event in Washington, D.C."

"I am speaking with former President Donald J. Trump tonight. We are committed to overcoming these barriers to ensure that our global community remains connected and supported, especially during significant spiritual observances such as the National Day of Prayer," said Matthew Potter, cofounder of Pray.com.

Pray.com stands in solidarity with its members in China during this challenging time and is working tirelessly to find solutions that align with regulatory requirements while maintaining its core mission to grow faith and cultivate community.

"We will continue to pursue avenues to deliver Pray.com as far and wide as possible," said Ryan Beck, cofounder of Pray.com.

For updates on this situation and information on how to support their efforts, please visit their website at www.pray.com

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Reaching more than 16 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more at www.alarryross.com/pray-com.

