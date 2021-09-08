Pray.com Partners with Football Legend Drew Brees to Kick Off Season

"I make prayer a priority in my life and Pray.com is my inspiration each and every morning as I start my day," said Drew Brees, New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, NBC Sports studio analyst and co-founder, Brees Dream Foundation. "I am proud to partner with them."

The new series, named 'Faith and Football', will kick off today, timed with the first game of the NFL season. Brees' recordings, which include motivational prayers and bedtime bible stories, will be complemented by 32 prayers, one for each NFL team, by Pastor Jeff T. Osborne . Pray's listeners can access these prayers via the Pray app or on social via hashtag #faithfulfans, and pray for their team before every game.

Brees announced his retirement from the NFL after a 20-year career and 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. One of the greatest players to don a uniform, Brees holds the NFL record for career pass completions, career completion percentage, and regular-season passing yards.

As much pride as Brees takes in his on-field performance, he takes even more pride in his community service endeavors. Drew and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 and have since contributed over $45,000,000 to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education, and opportunities for children and families in need. Brees has also proudly participated in five USO trips visiting Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Turkey, Djibouti, Dubai, Okinawa, and Guantanamo Bay.

"At Pray, we hope to connect our listeners to something greater, through the power of prayer," said Steve Gatena, co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Drew who has shown he is an exceptional human being both on and off the field. At the start of this NFL season and beyond, we hope to be along for the ride for both players and fans."

For more information, please visit: https://www.pray.com/articles/drew-brees-announcement

About Pray.com

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through Daily Prayers, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories.

SOURCE Pray.com