Prazen Develops Ultra-Thin, High-Performance Optical Module, Achieves 5 mm thickness, 50° field of view, and 50% optical efficiency

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prazen, a specialist in AR optical modules, announced the successful development of a next-generation ultra-thin optical module achieving 5 mm thickness, 50° field of view (FoV), and 50% optical efficiency simultaneously.

This performance level exceeds that of currently released or publicly disclosed AR glasses from global technology companies, positioning Prazen as a company with both strong technological competitiveness and high commercialization potential.

A next-generation 5mm ultra-thin AR optical module showcasing high-performance optics with wide field of view and high efficiency

Prazen's new optical module delivers:

Thickness: 5 mm

Field of View: 50°

Optical Efficiency: 50%

This represents a significant improvement, with optical thickness reduced to less than half while simultaneously expanding the viewing angle and increasing optical efficiency.

Prazen's technology addresses one of the most difficult challenges in AR optics: achieving thin form factor, wide field of view, and high optical efficiency at the same time.

The company applied its proprietary high-density optical design and wave-optics-based architecture to minimize light loss compared to conventional waveguide approaches, dramatically reducing module thickness.

The optical module is compatible with most micro-display technologies, including micro OLED and LCOS, and is suitable not only for consumer AR glasses but also for industrial smart glasses, medical and manufacturing AR systems, and automotive HUDs.

A Prazen spokesperson stated, global companies have struggled to solve the combined problem of optical thickness and efficiency. Our proprietary optical structure achieves both, which is a major technical milestone.

Prazen plans to establish a pilot mass production line within the year and to expand its B2B optical module supply business targeting device makers.

Founded by former Samsung Electronics engineers, Prazen specializes in wave-optics-based ultra-thin optical structures, micro-display integration technologies, and high-efficiency optical design.

Media Contact:

KimHeekyung

[email protected]

SOURCE Prazen