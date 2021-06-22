PRC and Healthcare Experience Foundation Launch Hospital Discharge Solution, CARES™ Connect

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced today the launch of CARES™ Connect, an innovative discharge solution to connect patient care throughout the continuum of care environments, through their partnership with the Healthcare Experience Foundation.

Unlike IVR calls, CARES™ Connect contacts patients via live CARES™-certified interviewers or SMS text within 24 hours of hospital discharge. PRC offers these calls and texts to clients in multiple languages to cater to their patient demographic, while ensuring their safe transition home, answering patient questions, verifying adherence to discharge instructions, and identifying safety risks that could cause readmissions if left unaddressed.

"CARES™ Connect is an essential opportunity for hospitals and health systems to reduce readmissions, improve safety and continuity of care, and, by utilizing a CARES™-certified calling team, express genuine compassion and a concern for patient well-being after leaving the hospital," said Katie Owens, President, Healthcare Experience Foundation and SVP, PRC Excellence Accelerator®.

To ensure clients have a complete solution, PRC launched a new risk reporting tool, PRCAlertView.com, to report and notify hospital leadership of safety risks. Additionally, all clients receive evidence-based coaching to optimize their discharge planning, communication, and follow-up.

Together, this complete solution of mapping to organizational readmission and patient experience needs, competency development, discharge phone calls and texts, and PRCAlertView.com notifications creates a performance improvement loop for healthcare professionals to efficiently triage post-discharge risks and identify opportunities to improve quality of care and patient experience outcomes.

"Our research demonstrates this solution translates to greater patient loyalty and improved patient experience survey performance and is among one of the essential practices of top-performing hospitals," said Audrey Page, CPXP, PRC's Senior Vice President, Patient Experience Solutions. "CARES™ Connect provides another way for organizations to further excellence in the care they provide, extending beyond the treatment itself to foster a holistic care-based experience."

Learn more about a CARES™ Connect here, and register for a CARES™ Connect webinar co-presented by PRC and HXF on Wednesday, July 28th at 1 p.m. CT.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

About Healthcare Experience Foundation

Healthcare Experience Foundation equips leaders and organizations to overcome obstacles and drive meaningful performance outcomes. Our vision at the Healthcare Experience Foundation is audaciously simple: shaping cultures so every person can receive and deliver the best healthcare. Every organization wants to improve, to do better, to achieve greater experiences—sometimes the struggle is in the "how". We offer coaching services, speaking engagements, live webinars, the Healthcare Experience Academy, and assessments to equip organizations to achieve their healthcare experience potential. Healthcare Experience Foundation proudly powers PRC, Inc.'s Excellence Accelerator Coaching and Improvement Division. www.healthcareexperience.org

Media Contact

Kristin Llorente

Speaks Marketing Group LLC

P: 512-577-2857

E: [email protected]

SOURCE PRC