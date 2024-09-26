PRC Announces 2024 Healthcare Leadership Award Recipients

Awards recognize healthcare professionals for their exemplary contributions to excellence, innovation, and leadership in healthcare.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading provider of healthcare experience solutions, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 PRC Healthcare Leadership Awards.

These prestigious honors, awarded annually since 2021, highlight healthcare professionals and organizations nominated by their peers for their outstanding commitment to healthcare excellence, innovation, and the embodiment of PRC's core values.

This year's award ceremony was held on September 25 during the 2024 Healthcare Experience Summit, a cornerstone event for healthcare leaders seeking to enhance patient care and organizational success. The virtual summit drew more than 275 healthcare professionals from across the country, further solidifying the awards' status as a national benchmark of healthcare leadership.

"The PRC Healthcare Leadership Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary individuals, teams, and organizations that leverage PRC's solutions to make lasting, memorable impacts within their organizations and in the communities they serve," said Laurie Speaks, Senior Vice President of Client Success at PRC. "These honorees are trailblazers in the field, setting new standards in patient experience, care quality, and health equity. Their stories are not only inspiring but also a testament to the transformative power of leadership in healthcare."

2024 PRC Healthcare Leadership Award recipients include:

Community Impact Johnson Memorial Health

Consumer & Brand Excellence Thibodaux Regional Health System

Healthcare Excellence Mission Regional Medical Center, a Prime Healthcare Hospital

Healthcare Experience East Liverpool City Hospital, a Prime Healthcare Hospital

Healthcare Experience Leader Christie Mellinger , East Liverpool City Hospital, a Prime Healthcare Hospital

Health Equity: Community Dr. Corinda Rainey-Moore , UnityPoint Health

Health Equity: Patient Bintou Susso , Nuvance Health

Innovation Adult Emergency Department, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, a BJC HealthCare Hospital

Organizational Excellence Susan Knox , Genesis HealthCare System

Outstanding Culture NCH

Champion of Patient Experience Amy Searls , Prime Healthcare

Patient Experience Heather Lazarides , Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, a BJC HealthCare Hospital

Patient Experience: Department Level Perioperative Services Team, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, a BJC HealthCare Hospital

Patient Experience Impact Jessica LaPalme Koppa , Prime Healthcare

Patient Experience: Hospital Level Peter Athanasoulis , Nuvance Health

Patient Safety: Employee Lee Health

Patient Safety: Patient Nuvance Health

Physician Leadership Dr. Carlos Quintero , NCH

Physician Partnership Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers

Quality of Care Outpatient Imaging Breast Health Center, Columbus Regional Health



View an OnDemand recording of the 2024 Healthcare Leadership Awards ceremony here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the experience management space, is taking experience solutions to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community health, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. PRC clients have a dedicated success team which includes advisors and consultants along with access to leading practices, 1:1 coaching, and further resources to accelerate paths to excellence. PRC's proprietary healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCExcellence.com

