PRC Announces Agreement with Vizient to Provide Innovative Healthcare Insights

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in healthcare experience solutions, announced today it has received a contract with Vizient, the largest member-driven, performance improvement company in the country. Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers. Vizient membership represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

PRC will offer Patient Experience, Physician, and Employee Engagement surveys and reporting to Vizient members at an enhanced savings under the Vizient contract. PRC survey and reporting solutions are designed to drive action, engagement, and increase loyalty with patients, employees, and physicians.

This agreement provides Vizient members the opportunity to secure critical patient experience, and physician and employee experience results with a streamlined, all-inclusive price pre-negotiated by Vizient on behalf of their members. Vizient members can utilize PRC solutions to collect these real-time insights, and review reporting including action plans for improvement along with other resources designed to impact and improve the healthcare experience across their organization while increasing loyalty and building a positive work culture.

The Vizient supplier contract provides pricing transparency on all work performed for Vizient members. PRC's value-based solutions are designed to help healthcare facilities control healthcare costs through pricing clarity while shifting the focus to improvement in key areas relating to patients, employees, and physicians.

The PRC Vizient solutions provide insights and action plans designed to:

Elevate the patient experience and increase patient scores

Improve patient safety outcomes

Create physician alignment, loyalty, increase physician admissions and referrals

Engage and retain employees

Address employee burnout and build resilience with employees

PRC has been working with healthcare systems nationwide for 40 years to create and sustain a culture of excellence in healthcare. "We are excited to be awarded a contract from Vizient as a healthcare experience supplier. We have the utmost respect for Vizient and their own commitment to healthcare excellence," said Dr. Joe Inguanzo, Founder and CEO at PRC. "Through this contract, Vizient members will now have access to PRC at an increased savings on real-time insights for understanding and the ability to take action and improve the overall experience across the continuum of healthcare."

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a whole new level. PRC surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience – patient, physician, employee, community, and brand.

Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform uses leading edge technology designed to pinpoint customer needs, drive action, create engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture.

