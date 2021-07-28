PRC Announces Finalists for 2021 Healthcare Leadership Awards

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced today the finalists for the 2021 Healthcare Leadership Awards, which recognizes exceptional leaders in healthcare for exemplifying their commitment and dedication to healthcare excellence.

The organization created the awards to celebrate healthcare leaders nationwide for their achievements in improving the healthcare landscape, from patient experience and community health to physician, provider, and employee engagement.

"We're proud to recognize the finalists for their outstanding effort and strides in healthcare improvement," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC's President and CEO. "This year was exceptionally difficult for the judging team given the extraordinary initiative and perseverance shown by nominees during the COVID-19 pandemic."

PRC accepted nominations under 13 different categories spanning all areas of healthcare experience and selected 65 finalists from the following best-in-class organizations:

HCA Healthcare

Asante

Prime Healthcare

Nuvance Health

Ascension

Saint Anthony

Sparrow

UnityPoint Health

Premier Medical

MidMichigan

Good Shepherd

UHealth Jackson

Riverstone Health

Stony Brook

Owensboro

Augusta

Community Hospital NE

Lee Health

Award winners will be announced as part of PRC's upcoming virtual event, the Healthcare Experience Summit, scheduled for September 29, 2021. In addition to announcing and presenting awards, the summit will feature sessions led by hospital and health system leaders that focus on strategies to empower the healthcare workforce to deliver healthcare experience excellence.

Register for the PRC Healthcare Experience Virtual Summit here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's solutions and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

