PRC Announces Inaugural Healthcare Experience Summit and Leadership Awards for Fall 2021

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations nationwide, announced plans for an Inaugural Healthcare Experience Summit to coincide with their annual Leadership Awards this fall. The summit will focus on strategies to empower the healthcare workforce to deliver healthcare experience excellence.

The summit will be held virtually on September 29, 2021 and will feature exceptional healthcare speakers from best-in-class organizations such as Prime Healthcare, Nuvance Health, Asante, and Stony Brook University Hospital.

"We are excited to host the summit virtually this year and plan to bring together key thought leaders and industry professionals to network, learn, and have meaningful discussions around the healthcare experience," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President, Client Success "We're actively working to provide an intuitive, engaging, virtual experience to equip our clients with strategies to fuel their pursuits of excellence."

Summit sessions will cover all areas of the healthcare experience with a lens on how the industry has shifted during COVID-19 and how organizations can overcome current challenges to provide operational excellence resulting in quality care, engaged employees, positive consumer perceptions, and action-driven leadership teams. Attendees will walk away with inspirational digital content, actionable insights, and tools designed to maximize success.

During the summit, PRC will announce the recipients of their 2021 Healthcare Leadership Awards, designed to recognize healthcare professionals and organizations who exemplify excellence and embody PRC's core values of quality, service, collaboration, innovation, and growth.

"The core of PRC's culture is to provide learning experiences and recognition around the amazing work our client hospitals and health systems achieve every single day", said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC's President and CEO. "Our Healthcare Leadership Awards will highlight the excellence we see in our partners and encourage them to take pride in their hard work and enduring commitment."

The Healthcare Leadership Awards are open for anyone to nominate themselves, their colleagues, or their organizations, with the award descriptions and nominee submission form accessible on PRC's website

Registration for PRC's Healthcare Experience Summit can be found here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC 's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations nationwide have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

