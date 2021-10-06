PRC Announces Recipients of 2021 Healthcare Leadership Awards

The PRC Healthcare Leadership Awards recognize healthcare professionals from across the U.S. Tweet this

PRC held open nominations for individuals to nominate themselves, staff, or colleagues during Q2 2021, with senior leadership selecting recipients among the nominations received.

"Reviewing the award submissions reminded us of the unyielding dedication and service excellence our partners bring to their communities," said Dr. Cynde King, PRC's Senior Vice President, Physician and Employee Solutions. "We'd like to congratulate the award recipients, but regardless of whether they won an award, all the nominations we received made us proud to work with such excellent organizations across the country."

Below is the full list of Healthcare Leadership Awards and award recipients:

Healthcare Impact: Elizabeth Butz , Sparrow Health System

, Sparrow Health System Healthcare Impact — Community: Jim Sifuentes , Saint Anthony Hospital

, Saint Anthony Hospital Healthcare Impact — Employee: Susan Howard , Nuvance Health

, Nuvance Health Healthcare Excellence: Amy Searls , Prime Healthcare

, Prime Healthcare Healthcare Experience: Michelle Brady , MSHAL, RN, BSN, MidMichigan Health

, MSHAL, RN, BSN, MidMichigan Health Consumer & Brand: Vince Falsarella , Dallas Regional Medical Center

, Dallas Regional Medical Center Health Equity: Daniel Joiner , UnityPoint Health, Trinity

, UnityPoint Health, Trinity Health Equity — PRC Collective Impact Award: UHealth, Jackson Health System and Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Health System Loyalty: Owensboro Health

Healthcare Innovation: Cassy Leach, RN , MSN, MHA, Asante

, MSN, MHA, Asante Outstanding Culture — Community: Augusta Health

Outstanding Culture — Department Level: James Arbaugh , Ascension Providence Rochester

, Ascension Providence Rochester Outstanding Culture — Department Level: EVS Department, Owensboro Health

Partnership — Regina Eberwein , Lee Health

, Lee Health Patient Experience: Marti Samsel , Sparrow Specialty Hospital

, Sparrow Specialty Hospital Patient Experience — Medical Center: Jason Phillips , Lehigh Regional Medical Center

, Lehigh Regional Medical Center Patient Experience — Medical Center: Marlena Hakobyan , Encino Hospital Medical Center

, Encino Hospital Medical Center Patient Experience — Physician: Dr. John Ordal , Asante

, Asante Patient Safety: Win Howard, FACHE, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center

Patient Safety: Ramon Perez , Dallas Regional Medical Center

, Dallas Regional Medical Center Physician Partnership: Annalisa Baltz , MBA, HCA Healthcare

, MBA, HCA Healthcare Physician Partnership: Dr. Suzin Hagar , Family Medicine Physician (Asante?)

, Family Medicine Physician (Asante?) Transparency: Suzanne Hendery , Renown Health

Award recipients were recognized during PRC's Healthcare Experience Summit on September 29, with award recipients receiving a Credly badge issued by Healthcare Experience Foundation. PRC encourages all finalists and winners to share their recognition on social media.

Learn more about the Healthcare Experience Summit and Leadership Awards here.

