PRC Appoints Cynde King as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a national leader in healthcare experience improvement, today announced the appointment of Cynde King, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer. Founder Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., who has led the organization since 1980, will remain Chairman of the Board as he transitions from his role as CEO.

Dr. King brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare research and organizational performance, including over 15 years in senior leadership at PRC. As the daughter of founder Dr. Joe Inguanzo, she also brings a deep understanding of the mission and values the organization was built on, along with a clear perspective on where it is headed. She has been a driving force in evolving PRC's approach to experience improvement, helping healthcare organizations move beyond measurement to achieve lasting progress in engagement, retention, and outcomes.

Known for her work with executive teams, Dr. King has led national research initiatives, developed practical frameworks for workforce engagement, and helped shape strategies that support sustainable growth. Her research-driven approach enables organizations to translate complex data into scalable practices that elevate the healthcare experience for patients, providers, and organizations. She is a recognized industry leader who regularly speaks at national conferences and advises healthcare organizations on improving performance and experience.

Her appointment reflects PRC's continued commitment to its founding belief that measurement alone is not enough and that real impact comes from working directly with clients to create meaningful improvement.

Since its founding, PRC has remained a privately held, family-owned organization. That commitment continues under Dr. King's leadership, reinforcing the company's focus on long-term partnerships and client success without the pressures of outside investors or short-term expectations. This independence allows PRC to operate as a true partner, helping clients achieve meaningful results rather than simply measuring outcomes.

"Cynde brings a deep respect for what we've built and a clear vision for where we need to go next," said Dr. Inguanzo. "This transition is about continuing our mission while evolving to meet the needs of the clients we serve."

"PRC has always believed healthcare can be better," said Dr. King. "That belief has guided this organization for more than four decades, and it will continue to guide us as we help our clients make meaningful, measurable improvements."

This leadership transition marks the next phase of PRC's growth, with additional organizational updates and innovations to be announced in the coming months.

About PRC

PRC is a privately held experience improvement firm rooted in healthcare, partnering with more than 2,800 hospitals and health systems nationwide. PRC blends real-time data, AI powered feedback intelligence, and insights from live interviewers with consulting and coaching to help organizations take action to improve, not just measure performance.

From patient and workforce engagement to community health and market perception research, PRC's integrated solutions are trusted by healthcare leaders and adaptable across industries. Unlike tech first platforms that lack personalized support, PRC delivers human centered service, intuitive tools, and a dedicated team focused on helping organizations drive sustainable progress.

www.PRCExcellence.com

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SOURCE PRC