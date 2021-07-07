PRC National Health Survey finds over a third of adults in America have faced emotional abuse in childhood

PRC uses findings from their National Health Survey as benchmarks when conducting Community Health Needs Assessments Tweet this

The organization's ACEs brief, titled "Adverse Childhood Experiences in the US," maps out the prevalence of different ACEs, people with histories of multiple ACEs, and the correlation between ACEs and other health issues.

Notable findings from the brief include:

Roughly a quarter of US adults grew up in a household with someone who had substance abuse issues (26.4%) or were children of divorce or separation (24.8%)

16.3% of US adults experienced 4+ ACEs, with 4+ ACEs being particularly prevalent among low income (23.9%) and black adults (27.7%)

Adults who experienced 4+ ACEs are more likely to have difficulty accessing healthcare, activity limitations, and rental/mortgage stress

PRC uses findings from their National Health Survey as benchmarks when conducting Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) research, which equips organizations with insights about the unique health conditions and needs of their populations.

"The trauma of ACEs, both physical and emotional, can stick with people long into adulthood, so understanding the extent to which ACEs have affected the people you serve can unlock unique insight into your community health." said Bruce Lockwood, Senior Vice President, Community Health.

Download "Adverse Childhood Experiences in the US" here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

Media Contact

Kristin Llorente

Speaks Marketing Group LLC

P: 512-577-2857

E: [email protected]

SOURCE PRC