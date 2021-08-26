PRC Rolls Out Nationwide Program to Aid Behavioral Health Reform Initiatives

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced today PRC's Community Pathways, an expansion of their Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) offering, to support behavioral health initiatives designed to help combat the national mental health and opioid/substance abuse epidemics.

Inspired by the growing rates of anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders in America, PRC's Community Pathways program will utilize a community behavioral health survey to collect and analyze unique service area data focused on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to stigma, substance use, isolation/loneliness, depression, and health equity. PRC also conducts ongoing national research on key population health issues—including behavioral health—offering exclusive benchmarking potential to partner communities.

"Public health and local leaders need to know the real-time prevalence of behavioral health risks in their communities and how they impact the people they serve," said Bruce Lockwood, Senior Vice President, Community Health. "PRC's Community Pathways works to provide insights to help better allocate limited resources to address unique populations."

PRC has worked with hospitals, health departments, and local non-profits for over 25 years in conducting CHNAs to collect data on a variety of health topics. A PRC CHNA provides insights specific to individual communities, connecting with community stakeholders and providing robust data reporting that fulfills non-profit hospitals' IRS Section 501(r)(3) requirements. This expansion will see PRC working with additional private foundations and organizations that are similarly tasked with addressing behavioral health improvement in their communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the total economic burden of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement. The CDC also estimates 4.9 million emergency department visits in 2018 had mental, behavioral, or neurodevelopmental disorders as the primary diagnosis.

Learn more about PRC's Community Pathways or a traditional Community Health Needs Assessment.

