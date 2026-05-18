PRCCI Marks 10 Years Positioning Puerto Rico on the Global Clinical Research Map

Anniversary celebration highlights more than 300 clinical trial opportunities, 272 certified coordinators, and a decade of impact on patients, science, and economic development

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Clinical Trials Awareness Month, the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) celebrated its official 10th Anniversary, commemorating a decade of advancing clinical research and helping position Puerto Rico as a trusted destination for global health innovation.

From left to right: Board of Directors member Dr. Eneida Nemecek; Dr. Amarilys Silva, Executive Director of PRCCI; Board of Directors member Dr. Kenneth Ramos; and Engineer Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust

Held at the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and streamed live for audiences in Puerto Rico and beyond, the event brought together healthcare leaders, researchers, academic institutions, industry collaborators, patients, and strategic partners to recognize the progress achieved over the past decade and the opportunities that clinical research continues to create for the Island.

PRCCI, a subsidiary of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, was established a decade ago to strengthen Puerto Rico's clinical research capabilities and expand access to innovative research opportunities for patients and healthcare professionals.

The program featured remarks from Engineer Lucy E. Crespo, Chief Executive Officer of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust; Dr. Kenneth Ramos, Chairman of the Board of PRCCI, together with members of the Board of Directors; Dr. Josiemer Mattei, Associate Professor of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; and Dr. Amarilys Silva, Executive Director of PRCCI.

"Over these 10 years, PRCCI has helped demonstrate that Puerto Rico has the talent, infrastructure, and commitment necessary to compete at the highest levels of clinical research," said Dr. Silva. "This anniversary is a celebration of what we have built together and of the tremendous potential that lies ahead."

Since its inception, PRCCI has helped bring more than 300 clinical trial opportunities to Puerto Rico and has executed over 90 clinical research contracts. In 2024 alone, PRCCI supported 41 active studies across more than 20 therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, obesity, pediatrics, rare diseases, dermatology, and vaccines.

PRCCI's research network now includes 25 member and research sites and more than 116 onboarded physicians and investigators, significantly expanding the Island's capacity to participate in high-quality clinical research.

A major component of PRCCI's impact has been workforce development. Through 12 training cohorts, PRCCI has certified 272 Clinical Research Coordinators (CRCs), hosted more than 44 summer interns, and trained over 400 healthcare professionals in collaboration with organizations such as Yale YCCI, TransCelerate, Barnett International, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

In August 2023, PRCCI opened its own Clinical Research Center, a major milestone that expanded its operational capabilities and further strengthened Puerto Rico's infrastructure for conducting complex and innovative clinical studies.

PRCCI has also built strong relationships with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Merck, Sanofi, Amgen, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, and GSK, as well as top contract research organizations such as IQVIA, Syneos Health, and PAREXEL. The organization has collaborated with seven of the world's ten largest pharmaceutical companies and six of the ten largest CROs.

Performance data from Syneos Health shows PRCCI sites achieved 45.8% fewer protocol deviations than the network average, enrolled 17% more patients per study per month, and activated studies 36 days faster than the average site in Syneos' global network.

PRCCI's impact extends beyond research operations. The organization has collaborated with more than 26 patient advocacy groups, conducted numerous outreach activities, and played an important role in initiatives such as the NIH All of Us Research Program and COVID-19-related research efforts, helping ensure that Puerto Rico's population is represented in studies that shape the future of medicine.

During the event, PRCCI also highlighted new collaborations with Harvard University, the University of Massachusetts, and Nova Southeastern University, expanding research and training opportunities in nutrition, osteoporosis, public health, and clinical research project management.

Engineer Lucy E. Crespo emphasized that PRCCI's accomplishments reflect the power of long-term investment in science and innovation, while Dr. Kenneth Ramos recognized the dedication of the PRCCI team in making cutting-edge research more accessible to the people of Puerto Rico and in contributing to the Island's economic development.

The celebration concluded with the premiere of a commemorative video honoring the people, partnerships, and milestones that have defined PRCCI's first decade.

Throughout the year, PRCCI will continue commemorating this milestone with educational initiatives, public outreach, and strategic collaborations designed to raise awareness about the importance of clinical research and Puerto Rico's growing role in advancing global health.

About PRCCI

The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI), a subsidiary of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, is dedicated to advancing clinical research, strengthening Puerto Rico's research capabilities, and expanding access to innovative research opportunities for patients and healthcare professionals across the Island.

For more information, visit www.prcci.org.

SOURCE Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI)