PRCT: $50.2M ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS VS. $35M PROJECTED -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

Procept BioRobotics reported one set of numbers to investors -- the actual figures told a different story

NEW YORK,, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) lost more than 15% of their investment value after the Company disclosed financial results that diverged sharply from the figures management had presented.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call, CFO Kevin Waters projected a full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $35 million. When actual results were reported, the adjusted EBITDA loss was $50.2 million -- a gap of $15.2 million, or 43% worse than the figure investors were given. At the same time, management told investors handpiece average selling prices were being maintained at approximately $3,200, while the Company had eliminated historical bulk-purchase discounts that directly affected realized pricing.

Procept reported FY 2025 revenue of $308.1 million against guidance of $325.5 million. The Company's Q4 2025 EPS came in at -$0.53 versus the -$0.32 analyst consensus -- a 66% miss.

