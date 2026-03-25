PRCT: $50.2M ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS VS. $35M PROJECTED -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Mar 25, 2026, 09:00 ET

Procept BioRobotics reported one set of numbers to investors -- the actual figures told a different story

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) lost more than 15% of their investment value after the Company disclosed financial results that diverged sharply from the figures management had presented. Those who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call, CFO Kevin Waters projected a full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $35 million. When actual results were reported, the adjusted EBITDA loss was $50.2 million -- a gap of $15.2 million, or 43% worse than the figure investors were given. At the same time, management told investors handpiece average selling prices were being maintained at approximately $3,200, while the Company had eliminated historical bulk-purchase discounts that directly affected realized pricing.

Procept reported FY 2025 revenue of $308.1 million against guidance of $325.5 million. The Company's Q4 2025 EPS came in at -$0.53 versus the -$0.32 analyst consensus -- a 66% miss.

Shareholders who lost money on PRCT are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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