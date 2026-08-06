PRCT Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION (PRCT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 22, 2026

PRCT SEC disclosure adequacy securities allegations focus on whether PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation's regulatory filings and public risk language adequately warned investors about alleged discount-driven handpiece inventory buildup before shares lost more than 75% from their Class Period high.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --SueWallSt notifies investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased PROCEPT securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Submit your information here.

PRCT shares declined from approximately $100.00 during the Class Period to less than $25.00 after disclosures concerning handpiece sales, procedure data, and field inventory issues, an alleged decline of more than 75%, or about $75.00 per share. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by September 22, 2026.

PRCT SEC Disclosure Adequacy Securities Questions

The complaint centers on the allegations that Procept's SEC filings and investor communications did not adequately disclose the specific risk that an undisclosed discount program was causing customers to buy handpieces ahead of actual procedure demand.

The lawsuit maintains that Procept's valuation depended heavily on recurring handpiece revenue and utilization of its AquaBeam Robotic Systems. Plaintiffs assert that investors were not given the actual procedure data needed to evaluate whether reported handpiece sales reflected sustainable demand.

Alleged Risk Warning Gaps in Procept Filings

The complaint challenges whether Procept's risk disclosures were sufficiently specific in light of alleged inventory overstocking and bulk-order incentives. The action claims the Company was exposed to material financial and reputational harm once the alleged discounting program and customer inventory imbalance were disclosed to the market.

Key disclosure adequacy allegations include:

Procept allegedly did not disclose that handpiece sales were exceeding actual procedures in every quarter since the first quarter of 2023.

The complaint asserts that customers accumulated more than 10,000 excess handpieces by the end of the Class Period.

Plaintiffs allege that reported recurring revenue metrics were inflated by discount-driven bulk purchases rather than procedure demand alone.

The filing contends that references to transient issues, including saline shortages, failed to disclose alleged underlying inventory overstocking.

The lawsuit claims investors lacked procedure-level data needed to test the sustainability of handpiece growth.

Regulatory Compliance Claims and Investor Loss

The complaint brings claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 20(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5. In practical terms, plaintiffs allege that Procept's public disclosures omitted material information that investors needed to assess recurring revenue quality and utilization trends.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, the complaint alleges that Procept's public filings and operating metrics did not give investors a fair view of handpiece demand before a steep share-price decline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRCT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRCT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Shares fell approximately 75% after the Company disclosed procedure data, excess field inventory, and discount-program issues. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRCT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding handpiece sales, procedure demand, utilization trends, and the consistency between handpiece unit sales and actual procedures during the Class Period. When procedure data and alleged discount-driven inventory issues were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PRCT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PRCT lawsuit? A: The complaint names PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation and certain current or former senior executives who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PRCT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com