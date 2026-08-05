PRCT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Investor rights notice for PRCT shareholders: the securities action alleges that discount-driven bulk handpiece orders inflated recurring revenue signals before shares lost more than $75.00 per share.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

PRCT declined from a Class Period high of approximately $100.00 to less than $25.00 after the February 25, 2026 disclosure, an alleged loss of more than $75.00 per share, or more than 75%. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is September 22, 2026.

PRCT Investor Damages, Loss Causation, and Securities Rights

The lawsuit maintains that investors overpaid for PRCT shares because the market allegedly received incomplete information about Procept's handpiece sales, recurring revenue profile, and customer inventory levels. Plaintiffs assert that the later disclosure of actual procedure data and discount-related ordering practices removed alleged artificial inflation from the stock price.

For investor rights purposes, the key issue is practical: whether a shareholder purchased during the Class Period at prices allegedly affected by undisclosed risks, and whether that investor suffered losses when PRCT shares repriced.

Investor Rights Facts for PRCT Shareholders

Purchasers between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026 may be class members if they suffered losses on PRCT securities.

Investors do not need to seek lead plaintiff appointment to remain absent class members in any potential recovery.

Trading records should show purchase dates, sale dates, share quantities, and prices paid or received.

Alleged damages may depend on when shares were bought, whether shares were sold, and how holdings changed around disclosures.

damages may depend on when shares were bought, whether shares were sold, and how holdings changed around disclosures. The complaint centers on whether discount-driven bulk handpiece ordering distorted investors' understanding of recurring revenue and procedure demand.

What the February 2026 Disclosure Allegedly Changed for Investors

As alleged, Procept disclosed actual procedure data for the first time on February 25, 2026 and reported that handpiece sales had exceeded actual procedures by 8% to 16% every quarter since the first quarter of 2023. The complaint asserts that this information altered the market's view of PRCT's recurring revenue model and the sustainability of prior handpiece demand.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. Here, the complaint asserts that PRCT investors paid prices that did not reflect alleged discounting and inventory risks tied to handpiece sales, and investors should understand their rights." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 22, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRCT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRCT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Shares fell approximately 75% after the Company disclosed actual procedure data, excess field inventory, and the end of an alleged discount program. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRCT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding handpiece sales, procedure demand, utilization, customer inventory levels, and explanations for revenue fluctuations during the Class Period. When procedure data and inventory issues were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PRCT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PRCT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP