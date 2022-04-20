Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market worth $4.26 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market Product (Glass syringes (Plunger Stoppers, Plunger Rods, Backstops, Needle shields, Closure systems for luer lock syringes, Closure systems for luer cones syringes, Safety System/Component), Polymer syringes (Plunger Stoppers, Plunger Rods, Backstops)), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, and Other Institutes) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market is valued at US$ 1852.19 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 4265.60 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Pre-filled syringes are used for packaging injectable drugs and diluents. These syringes are designed to exclude the drug withdrawal step and deliver the drug directly to the patient. Hence, This minimizes the microbial contamination and interaction of the pre-filled syringes with the drug. The pre-filled syringe is made up of glass or polymer material with components like plunger stoppers, needle shields, plunger rods, etc., which play an essential role in packaging complex and sensitive biopharmaceutical drugs. Choice of the appropriate packaging material can impact processibility, compatibility, and manufacturing process. Europe is more mature than the US market in the pre-filled syringe market.

Rising demand for pre-filled syringes and more elegant drug delivery are major driving factors. Also, increasing collaborations to develop advanced syringes having fewer interactions between primary packaging materials and drug products will help in the market growth. Pre-filled syringes eliminate dosing errors because pre-filled syringes actually contain the exact dose and the processes required before usage of the drug vial. Fast investments in research and development of the finest pre-filled syringes will boost the global market for syringe closures and related accessories.

Some market restrainers are traditional drug delivery processes which may create stability issues, safety systems, low-cost alternatives, and the requirement for more sophisticated forms of delivery as their requirements become more complex. Manufacturers of pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories require more significant investments to maintain competitiveness in the market.

Regionally, Europe dominates the market growth, followed by North America due to extensive funding and partnerships to reduce production errors and innovative developments for low-cost and more manageable designs.

Key market players are BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Dätwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Nipro PharmaPackaging International, Stevanato Group, Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies BV, Nemera , chott AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Owen Mumford Ltd, SANNER GMBH, and Other Prominent Player.

Key Developments in the market:

In Jan 2022, West Announced Landmark Collaboration with Corning in Pharmaceutical Injectable Drug Delivery. Corning will invest multimillion dollars in capital and R&D to enable enhanced drug containment and delivery system solutions as part of the exclusive long-term supply and development arrangement.

In Oct 2021, BD Launched BD SCF PremiumCoat Plunger Stopper in Partnership with Aptar Pharma to Enhance Biologic Drug Delivery. This launch brings a new generation of coated plunger stopper solutions to the market to support the protection of sensitive drugs by reducing the quantity and species of probable leachable.

In Oct 2021, West expanded its NovaGuard SA Pro Safety System aids in India with the launch of a 0.5mL standard syringe device. West aims to bring more value to local customers and the healthcare industry.

In June 2020, Nemera and Noble announced a collaboration to support self-administer medication patients. This partnership allows Noble to support Nemera's launch of the new safety device, Safe'n'Sound 2.25 ml, by incorporating a healthy training platform program with the drug delivery device.

Market Segments

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

Glass Syringes

Plunger Stoppers



Plunger Rods



Backstops



Needle shields



Closure systems for luer lock syringes



Closure systems for luer cones syringes



Safety System/Component

Polymer Syringes

Plunger Stoppers



Plunger Rods



Backstops

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by End-user, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

Other Institutes

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

