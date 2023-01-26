Pre-insulated pipes market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pre-insulated pipes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,038.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.85%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre-insulated Pipes Market 2023-2027

Global pre-insulated pipes market - Five forces

The global pre-insulated pipes market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global pre-insulated pipes market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global pre-insulated pipes market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (flexible pre-insulated pipes and rigid pre-insulated pipes) and installation sites (below ground and above ground).

The flexible pre-insulated pipes segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Flexible pre-insulated pipes are easy to install and are used in difficult and undulated terrains. They are flexible, durable, and low-maintenance solutions for buried or aboveground commercial and residential hydronic radiant heating, cooling, and potable water applications. The demand for energy-efficient options and smart technologies is rising across the world, with the growth in infrastructure and commercial expansions. Therefore, the demand for flexible pre-insulated pipes will increase during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global pre-insulated pipes market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pre-insulated pipes market.

APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There are several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region owing to significant investments in infrastructure projects, such as education, healthcare, and renewable power. Countries in APAC, such as China , India , and Japan , are focusing on the development of green buildings to decrease their carbon footprint. For instance, in India , the demand for energy-efficient buildings has increased with infrastructural developments. Similarly, Japan is focusing on earthquake-resistant building construction, which requires thermally insulated pipes. These factors are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

Download a sample report

Global pre-insulated pipes market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in demand for pre-insulated pipes in the construction and industrial sectors is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The growth of the global construction industry is driven by the rising investments in infrastructural projects worldwide, which, in turn, has fueled the demand for pre-insulated pipes in the construction industry.

Pre-insulated pipes are also used extensively in other industries, such as chemical, energy production, automotive, oil and gas, and electronics.

These pipes can resist breakage, leakage, and corrosion owing to their internal and external insulated surfaces.

Such benefits are increasing the use of pre-insulated pipes across end-user industries, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in demand from ultra-deep offshore oilfields is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Oil and gas E&P companies have expanded their operations from deep to ultra-deep drilling over the last few years.

They have adopted cost-effective solutions, particularly for ultra-deep drilling, due to the decline in oil prices.

Vendors are delivering cost-effective technologies and products that are customized according to the requirements of oil and gas companies that drill in ultra-deep waters.

Therefore, with ongoing innovations and rising investments in ultra-deep offshore oilfields, the demand for pre-insulated pipes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The volatility in the prices of raw materials is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Pre-insulated pipes are made of raw materials such as stainless steel, copper, and plastic.

However, the prices of these raw materials fluctuate frequently.

For instance, the price of copper has been fluctuating in the last few years due to factors such as low demand, closure of major smelters, constrained supply, and stringent government policies.

The prices of steel are also highly volatile due to the imbalance in supply and demand.

Therefore, the highly volatile nature of the prices of raw materials is adversely affecting the growth of the global pre-insulated pipes market

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this pre-insulated pipes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pre-insulated pipes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pre-insulated pipes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pre-insulated pipes market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pre-insulated pipes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The duplex stainless steel pipe market size is expected to increase to USD 114.58 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%. This report extensively covers duplex stainless steel pipe market segmentation by application (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, desalination and water treatment, paper and pulp, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The size of the high density polyethylene pipe market in India is expected to increase by 301.27 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others) and end-user (telecommunication, power, building and infrastructure, transport, and others).

Pre-insulated Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,038.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alaska PUF Industries, aquatherm GmbH, BRUGG GROUP AG, Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hennecke GmbH, Insul Pipe Systems, KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd., KE KELIT GmbH, Kingspan Group Plc, PEM Korea Co. Ltd., Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc., Rovanco Piping Systems Inc., Seven Star Aircon Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd., TECE GmbH, Thermaflex International Holding BV, Thermal Pipe Systems Inc., Uponor Corp., Watts EMEA Holding B.V., and ZECO AIRCON Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Installation Sites



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pre-insulated pipes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pre-insulated pipes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Installation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Installation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Installation Sites

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Installation Sites - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Installation Sites - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Installation Sites

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Installation Sites



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Installation Sites

7.3 Below ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Below ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Below ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Below ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Below ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Above ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Above ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Above ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Above ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Above ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Installation Sites

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Installation Sites ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 aquatherm GmbH

Exhibit 108: aquatherm GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: aquatherm GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: aquatherm GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 BRUGG GROUP AG

Exhibit 111: BRUGG GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: BRUGG GROUP AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: BRUGG GROUP AG - Key offerings

12.5 Genuit Group Plc

Exhibit 114: Genuit Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Genuit Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Genuit Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Genuit Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Georg Fischer Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Hennecke GmbH

Exhibit 122: Hennecke GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: Hennecke GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Hennecke GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Insul Pipe Systems

Exhibit 125: Insul Pipe Systems - Overview



Exhibit 126: Insul Pipe Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Insul Pipe Systems - Key offerings

12.9 KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 131: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 134: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

12.11 PEM Korea Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: PEM Korea Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: PEM Korea Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: PEM Korea Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 139: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Rovanco Piping Systems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Rovanco Piping Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Rovanco Piping Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Rovanco Piping Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Thermaflex International Holding BV

Exhibit 146: Thermaflex International Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 147: Thermaflex International Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Thermaflex International Holding BV - Key offerings

12.15 Uponor Corp.

Exhibit 149: Uponor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Uponor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Uponor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Uponor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Uponor Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Watts EMEA Holding B.V.

Exhibit 154: Watts EMEA Holding B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Watts EMEA Holding B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Watts EMEA Holding B.V. - Key offerings

12.17 ZECO AIRCON Ltd.

Exhibit 157: ZECO AIRCON Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: ZECO AIRCON Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: ZECO AIRCON Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio