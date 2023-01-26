Pre-insulated pipes market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 26, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pre-insulated pipes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,038.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.85%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.
For more insights on market size, request a sample report
Global pre-insulated pipes market - Five forces
The global pre-insulated pipes market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
- For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!
Global pre-insulated pipes market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global pre-insulated pipes market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (flexible pre-insulated pipes and rigid pre-insulated pipes) and installation sites (below ground and above ground).
- The flexible pre-insulated pipes segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Flexible pre-insulated pipes are easy to install and are used in difficult and undulated terrains. They are flexible, durable, and low-maintenance solutions for buried or aboveground commercial and residential hydronic radiant heating, cooling, and potable water applications. The demand for energy-efficient options and smart technologies is rising across the world, with the growth in infrastructure and commercial expansions. Therefore, the demand for flexible pre-insulated pipes will increase during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global pre-insulated pipes market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pre-insulated pipes market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There are several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region owing to significant investments in infrastructure projects, such as education, healthcare, and renewable power. Countries in APAC, such as China, India, and Japan, are focusing on the development of green buildings to decrease their carbon footprint. For instance, in India, the demand for energy-efficient buildings has increased with infrastructural developments. Similarly, Japan is focusing on earthquake-resistant building construction, which requires thermally insulated pipes. These factors are driving the growth of the market in APAC.
Global pre-insulated pipes market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The increase in demand for pre-insulated pipes in the construction and industrial sectors is driving the market growth.
- The growth of the global construction industry is driven by the rising investments in infrastructural projects worldwide, which, in turn, has fueled the demand for pre-insulated pipes in the construction industry.
- Pre-insulated pipes are also used extensively in other industries, such as chemical, energy production, automotive, oil and gas, and electronics.
- These pipes can resist breakage, leakage, and corrosion owing to their internal and external insulated surfaces.
- Such benefits are increasing the use of pre-insulated pipes across end-user industries, which is driving the growth of the market.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The increase in demand from ultra-deep offshore oilfields is a key trend in the market.
- Oil and gas E&P companies have expanded their operations from deep to ultra-deep drilling over the last few years.
- They have adopted cost-effective solutions, particularly for ultra-deep drilling, due to the decline in oil prices.
- Vendors are delivering cost-effective technologies and products that are customized according to the requirements of oil and gas companies that drill in ultra-deep waters.
- Therefore, with ongoing innovations and rising investments in ultra-deep offshore oilfields, the demand for pre-insulated pipes is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The volatility in the prices of raw materials is challenging the market growth.
- Pre-insulated pipes are made of raw materials such as stainless steel, copper, and plastic.
- However, the prices of these raw materials fluctuate frequently.
- For instance, the price of copper has been fluctuating in the last few years due to factors such as low demand, closure of major smelters, constrained supply, and stringent government policies.
- The prices of steel are also highly volatile due to the imbalance in supply and demand.
- Therefore, the highly volatile nature of the prices of raw materials is adversely affecting the growth of the global pre-insulated pipes market
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this pre-insulated pipes market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pre-insulated pipes market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the pre-insulated pipes market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the pre-insulated pipes market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pre-insulated pipes market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The duplex stainless steel pipe market size is expected to increase to USD 114.58 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%. This report extensively covers duplex stainless steel pipe market segmentation by application (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, desalination and water treatment, paper and pulp, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The size of the high density polyethylene pipe market in India is expected to increase by 301.27 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others) and end-user (telecommunication, power, building and infrastructure, transport, and others).
|
Pre-insulated Pipes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
159
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4,038.97 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.34
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alaska PUF Industries, aquatherm GmbH, BRUGG GROUP AG, Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hennecke GmbH, Insul Pipe Systems, KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd., KE KELIT GmbH, Kingspan Group Plc, PEM Korea Co. Ltd., Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc., Rovanco Piping Systems Inc., Seven Star Aircon Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd., TECE GmbH, Thermaflex International Holding BV, Thermal Pipe Systems Inc., Uponor Corp., Watts EMEA Holding B.V., and ZECO AIRCON Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Installation Sites
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global pre-insulated pipes market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pre-insulated pipes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Installation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Installation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Flexible pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rigid pre-insulated pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Installation Sites
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Installation Sites - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Installation Sites - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Installation Sites
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Installation Sites
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Installation Sites
- 7.3 Below ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Below ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Below ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Below ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Below ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Above ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Above ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Above ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Above ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Above ground - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Installation Sites
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Installation Sites ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 aquatherm GmbH
- Exhibit 108: aquatherm GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 109: aquatherm GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: aquatherm GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.4 BRUGG GROUP AG
- Exhibit 111: BRUGG GROUP AG - Overview
- Exhibit 112: BRUGG GROUP AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: BRUGG GROUP AG - Key offerings
- 12.5 Genuit Group Plc
- Exhibit 114: Genuit Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Genuit Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Genuit Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Genuit Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.6 Georg Fischer Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Georg Fischer Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Hennecke GmbH
- Exhibit 122: Hennecke GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Hennecke GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Hennecke GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.8 Insul Pipe Systems
- Exhibit 125: Insul Pipe Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Insul Pipe Systems - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Insul Pipe Systems - Key offerings
- 12.9 KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Kingspan Group Plc
- Exhibit 131: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 PEM Korea Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 136: PEM Korea Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: PEM Korea Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: PEM Korea Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Perma Pipe International Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Rovanco Piping Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Rovanco Piping Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Rovanco Piping Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Rovanco Piping Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Thermaflex International Holding BV
- Exhibit 146: Thermaflex International Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Thermaflex International Holding BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Thermaflex International Holding BV - Key offerings
- 12.15 Uponor Corp.
- Exhibit 149: Uponor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Uponor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Uponor Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Uponor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Uponor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Watts EMEA Holding B.V.
- Exhibit 154: Watts EMEA Holding B.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Watts EMEA Holding B.V. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Watts EMEA Holding B.V. - Key offerings
- 12.17 ZECO AIRCON Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: ZECO AIRCON Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: ZECO AIRCON Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: ZECO AIRCON Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 165: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article