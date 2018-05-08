Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Oil & Gas Pipelines Stocks -- Genesis Energy, Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, and MPLX

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Genesis Energy

Houston, Texas headquartered Genesis Energy L.P.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.29% lower at $20.82 with a total trading volume of 420,965 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.36% in the past month. The stock is trading 1.71% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Genesis Energy, which operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.25.

On May 04th, 2018, Genesis Energy announced its Q1 2018 results. Net income attributable to the Company was $8.0 million for the quarter, and cash flows from operating activities were $86.3 million. Available cash before reserves for Q1 2018 was $101.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was $162.2 million. Get the full research report on GEL for free by clicking below at:

Enbridge

On Monday, shares in Enbridge Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.43 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.57% higher at $31.56. The Company's shares have advanced 1.06% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.55% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Enbridge, which operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 54.13.

On April 16th, 2018, Enbridge announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 09th, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel, 110-9th Avenue S.E., Kensington Room, Calgary, Alberta. Download our actionable research report on ENB at:

Kinder Morgan

Houston, Texas headquartered Kinder Morgan Inc.'s shares closed the day 0.62% higher at $16.21. The stock recorded a trading volume of 12.67 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.86% in the last month. The stock is trading 2.03% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kinder Morgan, which operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America, have an RSI of 55.25.

On April 18th, 2018, Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.20 per share for Q1 ($0.80 annualized), payable on May 15th, 2018, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30th, 2018. This is a 60% increase from last quarter's dividend and is consistent with the plan that the Company announced during the summer of 2017. Register for your free report coverage on KMI at:

MPLX

Shares in Findlay, Ohio-based MPLX L.P. finished 0.74% lower at $34.73. The stock recorded a trading volume of 955,436 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.49% in the last month and 1.31% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.09%. Furthermore, shares of MPLX, which owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets, have an RSI of 53.64.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On April 30th, 2018, MPLX reported its Q1 2018 results. Net income attributable to the Company for Q1 2018 was a record $421 million, adjusted EBITDA was a record $760 million, and income from operations was a record $557 million. As of March 31st, the Company had $2 million in cash, approximately $2.2 billion available through its bank revolving credit facility expiring in July 2022, and $500 million available through its credit facility with Marathon Petroleum Corp. Get the free research report on MPLX at:

