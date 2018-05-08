Pre-Market Technical Recap on Telecom Services Stocks -- BCE Inc., CenturyLink, Consolidated Communications, and Frontier Communications

If you want a free Stock Review on BCE, CTL, CNSL, and FTR sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans the following Domestic Telecom Services stocks: BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE), CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL), and Frontier Communications Corp. (NASDAQ: FTR). The Telecommunications Services economic sector consists of companies engaged in fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks for voice, data, and high-density data. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

BCE Inc.

Verdun, Canada headquartered BCE Inc.'s shares finished Monday's trading session flat at $41.49. A total volume of 786,935 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.50%. Moreover, shares of BCE, which provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and TV services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.43.

On May 03rd, 2018, BCE Inc. reported that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.755 per common share, payable on July 15th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15th, 2018. Get the full research report on BCE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BCE

CenturyLink

On Monday, shares in Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink Inc. recorded a trading volume of 12.30 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 11.53 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.05% lower at $18.48. The Company's shares have gained 7.38% in the last month and 10.00% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 5.98% above its 50-day moving average and 2.18% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of CenturyLink, which provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the US, have an RSI of 58.22.

On May 03rd, 2018, CenturyLink announced that Sunit Patel, CFO, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 16th, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. ET in Boston. The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Company's Investor Relations website. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on CTL, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CTL

Consolidated Communications Holdings

Shares in Mattoon, Illinois headquartered Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. closed at $11.56, slightly down 0.77% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 529,455 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.58% in the last month and 2.76% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 0.75% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Consolidated Communications, which through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the US, have an RSI of 53.13.

On May 01st, 2018, Consolidated Communications' Board of Directors has declared its next quarterly dividend of $0.38738 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 01st, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 15th, 2018. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on CNSL at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CNSL

Frontier Communications

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Frontier Communications Corp.'s stock ended 6.88% lower at $10.56. A total volume of 4.46 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 3.37 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 36.79% in the last month and 37.86% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 30.27% and 6.65%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Frontier Communications, which provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the US, have an RSI of 65.30.

On April 23rd, 2018, Frontier Communications announced that it has chosen Boston-based, Hill Holliday, and its media arm, Trilia, as its new advertising and media agencies of record. The selection follows a highly competitive pitch over several months. Billings were not disclosed. Know more about FTR in our free research coverage at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FTR

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-recap-on-telecom-services-stocks----bce-inc-centurylink-consolidated-communications-and-frontier-communications-300644310.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities