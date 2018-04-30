Pre-Market Technical Scan on Aerospace Products & Services Equities -- Raytheon, Boeing, TransDigm, and Triumph

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on RTN, BA, TDG, and TGI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Friday, April 27, 2018, US markets saw four out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, four in green, and one in neutral territory. Major US indices were also mixed at the close of last Friday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,119.80, up 0.02%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.05% lower, to finish at 24,311.19; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,669.91, up 0.11%. This Monday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four Aerospace/Defense Products & Services stocks: Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN), The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE: TDG), and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Raytheon

Raytheon

On Friday, shares in Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered Raytheon Co. recorded a trading volume of 3.13 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.92 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.37% lower at $203.96. The Company's shares have gained 30.53% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.51%. Moreover, shares of Raytheon, which develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.24.

Boeing

Boeing

Chicago, Illinois headquartered The Boeing Co.'s stock closed the day 0.56% lower at $340.88 with a total trading volume of 3.37 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 86.05% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.45% and 18.63%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Boeing, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide, have an RSI of 51.94.

On April 26th, 2018, research firm Societe Generale upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group

Shares in Cleveland, Ohio headquartered TransDigm Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 363,822 shares. The stock ended last Friday's trading session 1.42% lower at $320.32. The Company's shares have advanced 38.71% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.64% and 14.96%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of TransDigm, which designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the US, have an RSI of 58.48.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group

Berwyn, Pennsylvania headquartered Triumph Group Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 0.62% higher at $24.25 with a total trading volume of 597,293 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.40%. Additionally, shares of Triumph Group, which designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide, have an RSI of 39.40.

